Dallas Trinity FC's Inaugural Season Concluded with a Third Place Finish and a Playoff Appearance - What's in Store for Year Two?

July 3, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Dallas Trinity FC's debut season as the first professional women's soccer team in Big D was nothing short of a success - a third place overall finish, a semi-finals appearance, one of the top home draws in the league, and multiple award-winning players, are just a few accomplishments by the first-year club.

Dallas went big to kick off its inaugural season, as the team hosted legendary Spanish club FC Barcelona Femení of Liga F in a friendly match at the Cotton Bowl for their first home appearance, with more than 5,000 fans in attendance.

Over the course of the regular season, DTFC no doubt had some ups and downs, but stayed together through it all. A 6-2 victory over Lexington in September saw forward Allie Thornton score the first hat trick in league history, with fellow midfielder Chioma Ubogagu notching the league's first brace. During the fall schedule, the club would go on a seven-match unbeaten streak, its longest of the season.

The club would make noise yet again during the winter break with the blockbuster signing of Texas standout midfielder Lexi Missimo, straight out of the University of Texas. Missimo would score just four minutes into her professional debut on Feb. 15, before suffering a season-ending injury just four matches later.

Perhaps the most impressive two-match stretch by any team came in March, as Dallas defeated Brooklyn in back-to-back outings by a cumulative score of 9-0 with six different goalscorers. Trinity made things interesting down the home stretch of the regular season, clinching a postseason spot in its season finale victory over Carolina, with Thornton securing her thirteenth goal and the league's Golden Boot award as top goal-scorer in the process.

A third-place finish overall saw Dallas travel to take on Tampa Bay in the USL Super League Semi-Finals. The club would fight valiantly but ultimately fell 2-1, ending its season.

In the offseason DTFC has stayed busy with recent announcements for the club. Trinity will host another big international friendly for next season, dubbed the State Fair Clásico, as the club will face off against Mexican powerhouse Club América Femenil of Liga MX. The match will take place during the iconic State Fair of Texas on Saturday, Oct. 18.

In personnel news, DTFC thanked Head Coach Pauline MacDonald and Assistant Coach Gavin Beith for their service to the club in its inaugural season, launching an ongoing search to fill those positions for its 2025/26 campaign. General Manager Chris Petrucelli will serve as the interim head coach.

Beginning on July 1, the USL Super league will transition to the Gainbridge Super League (a USL property) for the 2025/26 season, with Gainbridge® becoming the first-ever entitlement partner of a professional soccer league in the United States. The new season kicks off on Saturday, Aug. 23 as Dallas hosts Spokane Zephyr FC at 7:30 p.m. All matches will stream on Peacock.

