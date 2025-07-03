DC Power Football Club Signs FTC-Telekom Midfielder Ellie Gilbert

July 3, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club has signed University of Georgia midfielder and 2025 Hungarian Women's League Champion Ellie Gilbert pending league and federation approval.

"We're pleased to welcome Ellie Gilbert to Power FC ahead of the upcoming 2025/26 season," Steven Birnbaum, DC Power Football Club Sporting Director, said. "Ellie's impressive read of the game and natural athleticism set her apart as a cornerstone player at the University of Georgia and on FTC-Telekom's 2025 championship team. We're eager to bring her into the fold and certain that her recent success has prepared her to excel with Power FC."

The 22-year-old made her professional debut with FTC-Telekom in Budapest, Hungary this 2025 season, where she established herself as an integral player on the clubs sixth consecutive championship team. Gilbert appeared in the starting lineup in FTC-Telekom's 2-0 title win against ETO FC Győr.

Prior to competing professionally, Gilbert played four seasons at the University of Georgia. As team captain her senior season (2024), she appeared in all 21 matches (21 starts) amassing 1,778 minutes for the Bulldogs. As a SEC Tournament Champion her junior season (2023), Gilbert was recognized as a SEC preseason player to watch, appeared in 14 games (14 starts) and scored one goal before her season-ending injury on Oct. 13, 2023.

In 2022, Gilbert competed in 22 matches (22 starts) for Georgia and scored two goals, delivered one assist and took a career-high 19 shots (five on target). Gilbert scored her first goal of the season against Georgia Southern in Georgia's home opener and the second against Vanderbilt to equalize in Georgia's 1-1 road draw on Oct. 6, 2022.

Her Freshman year (2021), Gilbert played in 19 games (nine starts) and scored her first collegiate goal against Vanderbilt on Oct. 28, 2021.

Prior to her tenure at University of Georgia, Gilbert developed her game at the Westminster Schools and Tophat Soccer Club. Gilbert led Westminster to the GHSAA Class A-5A State Championship in 2021 and was a part of the Tophat team to advance to the GAL Finals in 2021.

DC Power FC returns home to Audi Field on Saturday, Aug. 30 to open the 2025/26 season against Spokane Zephyr FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST with tickets available for purchase at dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets/tickets.

Ellie Gilbert

Position: Midfielder

Birthplace: Atlanta, GA

Birthdate: 3/22/2003

Height: 5'10''

Age: 22

