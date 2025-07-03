Brazilian Forward Luana Grabias Signs with Carolina Ascent

July 3, 2025

CHARLOTTE, NC - Carolina Ascent FC announced today the signing of forward Luana Grabias ahead of the 2025-26 Gainbridge Super League season.

Grabias joins the club after a standout season with Brooklyn FC, where she appeared in 27 matches and scored five goals.

"We are delighted to sign Luana," shared Carolina Ascent Head Coach Philip Poole. "She's a player we loved watching perform last season. She's a constant threat and always seems to create chances. We know that Luana will fit in with our style of play."

Grabias made history with Brooklyn FC, becoming the first player in league history to transfer between clubs when she joined from Fort Lauderdale United FC. She went on to record Brooklyn's first-ever hat trick in a win over DC Power FC on November 13, 2024 - a performance that earned her a Goal of the Month nomination and a spot on the USL Super League Team of the Month for November.

"Carolina Ascent was the team I watched every single game, always wishing I could be out there playing," expressed Grabias. "Now I text my family every day just to say how happy I am that I made that wish come true."

Grabias played collegiately at Monroe College before transferring to NOVA Southeastern University. Across her four total seasons, Grabias made herself known as an exceptional goal scorer, scoring 59 goals in her college career. Grabias earned Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2022, along with All-SSC First Team recognition in 2023 while at NOVA.

Grabias was born in São José dos Pinhais, Paraná, Brazil. She has made multiple appearances at the international level, representing Brazil on the U-15, U-17, and U-20 national team.







