NWSL Champion Meaghan Nally Signs with Carolina Ascent

July 12, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Carolina Ascent FC today announced the signing of former NWSL defender Meaghan Nally ahead of the 2025-26 Gainbridge Super League season.

Nally joins Carolina Ascent following a spell with Odense Boldklub Q (OB Q) in Kvindeligaen, Denmark's top-flight league. The defender joined the Danish club in August 2024 and made 23 appearances, scoring one goal.

"We have been pursuing Meaghan for a while and it's a relief to have finally signed her," shared Carolina Ascent Head Coach Philip Poole. "She brings a lot of experience, quality, and technical ability. She's a fantastic defender that will also help us in possession. I'm really looking forward to working with Meaghan every day and watching her impact our amazing community here in the Carolinas."

Originally selected 25th overall in the 2020 NWSL College Draft by the Portland Thorns, Nally spent time on loan with Turbine Potsdam in Germany, appearing in nine matches. She returned to Portland and went on to make 37 appearances from 2021 to 2024, establishing herself as a reliable presence along the Thorns' back line.

Nally found success during her time in Portland, winning the 2021 NWSL Challenge Cup and capturing the 2022 NWSL Championship alongside current Carolina Ascent captain Taylor Porter.

"I am stoked to be joining a very successful and professional club that has great support from the community, in a city where everyone I know who has moved here is never leaving. I'm ready to play good football and to fall in love with this city," expressed Nally.

Nally played her collegiate soccer at Georgetown University, just 35 minutes from her hometown of Fairfax, Virginia. During her time with the Hoyas, she made 88 appearances and helped lead the program to three consecutive BIG EAST Championship titles, two BIG EAST Regular Season titles, and two NCAA College Cup Semifinal appearances. Individually, Nally was recognized as the BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Year twice and earned First Team All-BIG EAST honors in back-to-back seasons.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from July 12, 2025

NWSL Champion Meaghan Nally Signs with Carolina Ascent - Carolina Ascent FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.