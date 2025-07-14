UNC Charlotte Standout Macey Bader Joins Carolina Ascent

CHARLOTTE, NC - Carolina Ascent FC announced today the signing of UNC Charlotte alum Macey Bader ahead of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season.

"Macey is a player that I've watched come through every level of the game from youth to college and now to the pros," shared Carolina Ascent Head Coach Philip Poole. "Macey has such high potential and possesses a wonderfully competitive mentality. We are so happy to have signed Macey. I'm looking forward to watching the impact that she will make as she starts her pro career here in the Carolinas."

Bader wrapped up an impressive four-year career at Charlotte in 2024. She appeared in 70 matches, finishing seventh all-time in program history with 181 shots and totaling 17 goals and 13 assists. Bader was named to First Team All-Conference twice and earned AAC All-Tournament Team honors in 2023.

She also gained valuable experience during the summers, playing for NC Courage's USL W League team in 2024 and 2025. In 2024, she led the team to a USLW Championship title, earning Finals MVP honors.

"After my time at UNC Charlotte, this city has truly become home, and I'm so excited for the opportunity to represent it at the next level in my first year as a pro. This organization has set such a high bar in its first year, and I can't wait to come in, put in the work, and help build on that foundation," expressed Bader.

A native of Apex, NC, Bader attended Friendship High School and participated in the U.S. U-19 Women's National Team Virtual Camp in April 2021.







