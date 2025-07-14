Brooklyn FC Signs Forward Sofia Lewis

July 14, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) women has signed forward Sofia Lewis for the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, pending league and federation approval.

Lewis, 26, arrives after a strong 2024/25 season with CS Marítimo in Portugal's Campeonato Nacional Feminino, where she made 22 appearances and scored seven goals. She previously played professionally in Iceland and spent her college career at Minot State, where she scored 51 goals and earned multiple First Team All-NSIC selections.

"This is a club that plays with edge and expects a lot from its players and that's exactly the kind of place I want to be," Lewis said. "I've played in a few different countries the last couple years, and I'm ready to bring that experience to Brooklyn."

