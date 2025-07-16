Brooklyn FC Confirms Transfer of Mackenzie George to Carolina Ascent FC

July 16, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) women has finalized the transfer of forward Mackenzie George to Carolina Ascent FC for an undisclosed fee, pending league and federation approval.

A founding member of Brooklyn FC's inaugural women's squad, George made an immediate impact both on and off the pitch. Known for her creative play, relentless work ethic, and connection with fans, "Kenz" was often seen celebrating wins with her pup, Rocky, by her side.

George joined Brooklyn FC ahead of the club's debut 2024-25 season after beginning her professional career with Fimleikafélag Hafnarfjarðar (FH) in Iceland. In her first season with Brooklyn FC, she started all 28 league matches, logged 2,331 minutes, and tallied 4 goals and 5 assists.

"Mackenzie played a key role in helping establish the identity of Brooklyn FC in our inaugural season," said Sporting Director Kevin Tenjo. "Her grit, character, and commitment both on and off the field reflected the values we aim to represent as a club. We're deeply appreciative of the foundation she helped lay as we continue building something special here in Brooklyn."

Brooklyn FC extends its deepest thanks to Mackenzie for her incredible contributions, and to Rocky, for always stealing the show on matchdays. We wish them both the very best in this next chapter.







