Brooklyn FC Signs Alice Barbieri

July 15, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) women has signed defender Alice Barbieri (pronounced ah-LEE-chay bar-bee-ERRY) for the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, a USL property, pending league and federation approval.

Barbieri, 23, joins from U.C. Sampdoria in Italy's Serie A, where she made eight appearances during the 2024/25 season. Before turning pro, she played at the University of Oregon and UCLA, appearing in 72 matches across four collegiate seasons. Beyond her on-field contributions, Barbieri has been deeply involved in player development, working as a private coach and mentor to younger athletes, a role she embraced throughout college and continues to prioritize in her career.

"I'm excited to join Brooklyn FC and take this next step in my career," said Barbieri. "There's a real sense of purpose around this club, and I'm looking forward to contributing on and off the pitch. I can't wait to get started."

Season tickets for the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season are on sale now at Maimonides Park in Coney Island.







