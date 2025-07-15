Tampa Bay Sun FC Acquire Charlotte McLean on Loan from North Carolina Courage

July 15, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







TAMPA, Florida - Tampa Bay Sun Football Club today announced the signing of Australian defender Charlotte McLean on loan from the North Carolina Courage for the remainder of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season.

A composed and versatile presence along the back line, McLean brings international pedigree and top-flight experience to Tampa Bay. The 25-year-old Sydney native has been a consistent figure in the NWSL since joining NC Courage in 2022, known for her sharp positional sense, technical poise, and calm leadership.

"Charlotte is a defender of purpose and precision," said Tampa Bay Sun President, Christina Unkel. "Her experience competing at the highest levels in the NWSL and Australia brings immediate value to our back line. She plays with maturity and clarity - the kind of qualities that elevate a squad."

Before arriving in the U.S., McLean starred in the A-League Women's competition with Sydney FC, helping guide the club to multiple Grand Final appearances. She was called into Australia's U-20 setup and has continued to grow her international profile. Now, with Tampa Bay Sun FC, she begins a new chapter in a city and club rising with ambition.







