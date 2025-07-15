Brooklyn FC Announces Departures of Tori Hansen and Salma Amani

July 15, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) women today announced that defender Tori Hansen and forward Salma Amani will depart the club ahead of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, a USL property, pending league and federation approval. The decisions were made mutually and in full support of each player's next step.

Hansen and Amani were part of Brooklyn FC's historic inaugural roster and played key roles in laying the foundation for the club's future. The organization thanks them both for their professionalism and commitment throughout the 2024/25 campaign.

Brooklyn FC wishes Tori and Salma continued success in the next chapters of their careers.







