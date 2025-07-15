Former Tar Heel Maggie Pierce Officially Signs for Carolina Ascent

July 15, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

CHARLOTTE, NC - Carolina Ascent FC announced today the signing of former University of North Carolina midfielder Maggie Pierce ahead of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season.

Pierce most recently played professionally for Irish club Shelbourne FC, where she made 55 starts across all competitions in 2023 and 2024, scoring twice and featuring in two UEFA Women's Champions League matches.

"Maggie is a player we identified early in our recruitment process," shared Carolina Ascent Head Coach Philip Poole. "We are delighted to bring her back to the Carolinas after performing really well in Europe this past season. Maggie's versatility and the way she sees the game will help our team continue to move forward."

Pierce appeared for the Tar Heels 80 times in her five-year career, earning the most game time in her senior season. Pierce played a vital role in helping North Carolina reach two NCAA College Cup finals in 2019 and 2022. She was a steady presence in the midfield, contributing on both sides of the ball while earning ACC All-Academic honors multiple times.

"I'm incredibly excited and grateful to be joining Carolina Ascent for the upcoming season," expressed Pierce. "The coaching staff and team have built something really special, and I can't wait to contribute and be part of another successful year. I'm also thrilled to be playing in my home state again-it means a lot to be back in front of North Carolina fans and family."

Pierce, a native of Cary, NC, played for Carolina Ascent's W League squad this summer. Pierce attended both Cardinal Gibbons High School in Raleigh and Crossroads Flex High School in Cary. In 2017, Pierce earned her first international cap with the U.S. U-17 Women's National Team.







