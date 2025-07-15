Pepperdine Star Tori Waldeck Zierenberg Brings Her Goal-Scoring Skills to Spokane Zephyr FC

July 15, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Spokane Zephyr FC News Release







Spokane has landed another Waldeck.

Tori Waldeck Zierenberg, a star midfielder/forward out of Pepperdine University, is the latest player to sign with Spokane Zephyr FC, pending league and federation approval. Her cousin, Derek Waldeck, is in his second season with Spokane Velocity FC.

Zierenberg started 82 matches for the Waves during her five years in Malibu, scoring 38 goals and recording 20 assists. This past season, she was the WCC Player of the Year, capping off a career that included multiple spots on All-WCC teams among her many accolades.

She's no stranger to Spokane, and the city has been home to one career highlight already: On Oct. 5, 2024 at Luger Field, she scored a career-high three goals in a WCC match against Gonzaga.

That goal-scoring prowess made Zierenberg a critical signing for Zephyr as the club prepares for the second season of Gainbridge Super League play, a USL property.

"Tori is a player who brings skill, creativity, and intelligence to the team," said interim head coach Josh McAllister. "She has an incredible ability to not only score goals, but to create them for her teammates as well. We're excited to see her scoring goals for a team in Spokane, instead of against a team from Spokane!"

Zierenberg, 22, who hails from Newhall, California, said she wanted to sign with a team that boasts a strong culture of success in the locker room and on the pitch.

"I am excited to be a part of Spokane Zephyr because I believe this club is building something special," she said. "I am grateful to start my professional career at a club that highly emphasizes culture and people and am excited to play in front of the Spokane community!"

Zephyr FC begins play on Aug. 23 against Dallas Trinity FC in the Cotton Bowl. Road matches at DC Power FC and Brooklyn FC follow before the club returns to ONE Spokane Stadium for the home opener against Fort Lauderdale FC on Sept. 6.







