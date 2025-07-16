Former Husky Standout Olivia Van der Jagt Heading to Zephyr FC on Loan from Seattle Reign

July 16, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Olivia Van der Jagt is keeping it in Washington for the next stage of her professional soccer career, coming to Spokane Zephyr FC on a six-month loan from the NWSL's Seattle Reign.

Van der Jagt, who was born and raised in Kent, Washington, was a two-time state champion at Kentridge High School. She attended the University of Washington, where she scored 12 goals and 9 assists in her collegiate career and was named Third Team All-Pac 12 in 2021.

The 25-year-old midfielder was the 33rd pick of the 2022 National Women's Soccer League draft by her hometown club, Seattle Reign. She signed a one-year contract and was extended through the 2026 season. She has appeared in 43 matches for the Reign and scored one goal.

Zephyr's interim head coach, Josh McAllister, knows first-hand what Van der Jagt brings to the pitch and the locker room. McAllister spent two years as Reign's director of athletic performance and recognized that Van der Jagt is someone you love to play with but hate playing against.

"I was fortunate to work with Olivia during my time in Seattle and she was always a player who I hoped to work with again," McAllister said. "When the opportunity came up to bring her to Spokane Zephyr, it was a no-brainer. Olivia brings grit, intelligence and quality with the ball. Everywhere Olivia goes she is someone who connects with every teammate."

That connection with teammates is an important one that Van der Jagt takes care to foster.

"I'm very grateful for the opportunity to play with Spokane this year and I can't wait to get started," said Van der Jagt. "I think the thing I'm most excited about is meeting all my new teammates and being able to compete alongside them."

Zephyr FC begins the second season of Gainbridge Super League play on Aug. 23 against Dallas Trinity FC in the Cotton Bowl. The club hosts Fort Lauderdale FC in the home opener on Sept. 6 at ONE Spokane Stadium. For the full schedule and ticket information, visit www.uslspokane.com.







