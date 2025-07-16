Carolina Ascent Acquires Mackenzie George from Brooklyn FC

July 16, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

CHARLOTTE, NC - Carolina Ascent FC announced today the transfer acquisition of forward Mackenzie George from Brooklyn FC ahead of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season.

"We are so happy to welcome Mackenzie to the Carolinas," shared Carolina Head Coach Philip Poole. "Signing Mackenzie is a statement of intent from our organization to be able to acquire a proven USL 'all-league' attacking threat. Mackenzie is a top performer in the Super League who will fit in with our style of play. She will excite fans and has shown she has the ability to be a match winner."

A standout performer during the inaugural season, George started all 28 matches for Brooklyn FC, tallying four goals and five assists. Her five assists ranked tied for fifth across the league. She was named to the USL Super League Team of the Month in both September and March, and her consistent impact throughout the season earned her a spot on the All-League Second Team.

"I've never been so thrilled to join a new team," expressed George. "I watched from afar what this team established last year and I pretty quickly knew I wanted to be a part of it. The professionalism, and forward-driven nature of the club and the players is something I feel extremely lucky to have the opportunity to be added to. And I think Charlotte might just be the perfect place for Rocky and I!"

George began her collegiate career at Cal Poly, where she earned Big West Freshman of the Year honors in 2018 after starting every match. She transferred to the University of Tennessee ahead of the 2019 season and went on to become a standout performer for the Volunteers. Over four years in Knoxville, George started 73 matches, recording 15 goals and 21 assists, while helping lead the program to multiple postseason appearances. She was a two-time All-SEC selection, earned First Team All-Region honors in 2021, and twice appeared in TopDrawerSoccer's Postseason Top 100.

This marks Carolina Ascent's second-ever intra-league transfer, following the acquisition of forward Riley Parker from Tampa Bay Sun FC in January 2025. With the additions of Luana Grabias, Alyssa Walker, Macey Bader, and George, Carolina Ascent continues to strengthen an already potent attack.







