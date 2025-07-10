Local Product and Wake Forest Alum Emily Morris Signs for Carolina Ascent

July 10, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Carolina Ascent FC announced today the signing of former Wake Forest Demon Deacon midfielder Emily Morris, ahead of the 2025-26 Gainbridge Super League season.

"We are really happy to have signed Emily," shared Carolina Ascent Head Coach Philip Poole. "Emily is coming off a phenomenal college career and is ready to jumpstart her professional career here in the Carolinas. Being from the Fort Mill area, she is yet another player who will have deep roots within our community. I can't wait for Emily to get started."

Morris played a vital role in leading Wake Forest to their first National Championship game in her senior season. The midfielder scored three goals in the NCAA tournament, including the game-winning goal in the College Cup semifinals against Stanford. Morris started 24 matches, tied for sixth-most for a single season in program history.

"I'm incredibly excited to join Carolina Ascent and represent my hometown," expressed Morris. "After being part of such a great environment previously at Wake Forest, I'm looking forward to building on that experience and bringing everything I've learned into this new chapter."

Morris accumulated 12 goals and added eight assists in her college career. She earned two-time ACC All-Academic honors and made the 2024 All-ACC Tournament Team. In between her junior and senior season, Morris returned to Charlotte and was on the Carolina Ascent W League roster.

Raised in nearby Fort Mill, SC, Morris attended Nation Ford High School and played her club soccer for Charlotte Soccer Academy.







