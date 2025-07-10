Brooklyn FC Announces Returning Players for 2025/26 Season
July 10, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)
Brooklyn FC News Release
Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) women today announced the return of seven key players from its inaugural women's squad ahead of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, a USL property, pending league and federation approval.
The following players will rejoin Brooklyn FC for the club's second campaign. The group brings vital experience and chemistry to a squad aiming to build on its foundation:
Leah Scarpelli, No. 17, defender
Sam Kroeger, No. 3, midfielder
Samantha Rosette, No. 2, defender
Kelsey Hill, No. 24, defender
Mackenzie Pluck, No. 19, midfielder
Hope Breslin, No. 12, midfielder
Jessica Garziano, No. 9, forward
Season tickets for the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season are on sale now at Maimonides Park in Coney Island. Single-match tickets, fall plans, suites, and group outings are also available. Season ticket members enjoy the best pricing, premium seats to all 14 regular season home matches, and exclusive perks including warm-up access, player meet & greets, and a member gift. Visit SeatGeek to purchase or email tickets@brooklynfootballclub.com for more information.
