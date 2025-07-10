Brooklyn FC Announces Returning Players for 2025/26 Season

July 10, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) women today announced the return of seven key players from its inaugural women's squad ahead of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, a USL property, pending league and federation approval.

The following players will rejoin Brooklyn FC for the club's second campaign. The group brings vital experience and chemistry to a squad aiming to build on its foundation:

Leah Scarpelli, No. 17, defender

Sam Kroeger, No. 3, midfielder

Samantha Rosette, No. 2, defender

Kelsey Hill, No. 24, defender

Mackenzie Pluck, No. 19, midfielder

Hope Breslin, No. 12, midfielder

Jessica Garziano, No. 9, forward

