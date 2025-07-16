Tampa Bay Sun FC Signs Forward Olga Massombo

July 16, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







TAMPA, FL - Tampa Bay Sun Football Club proudly announces the signing of Olga Massombo, a dynamic forward whose journey has spanned continents, leagues, and now, the global stage of international football.

Born in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, and raised in Canada, Massombo brings a fierce blend of pace, power, and poise to the Sun's front line. Most recently with Mazatlán FC in Liga MX Femenil, she tallied four goals and two assists during the 2024 Apertura campaign, emerging as one of the league's most explosive young attackers.

Currently representing DR Congo at the Africa Cup of Nations, Massombo has continued to make her mark - nearly scoring a long-range equalizer in their opening group match, and playing a central role in the nation's ambitions on the continental stage.

A two-time All-League First Team selection at Wright State University, Massombo appeared in 43 matches over three collegiate seasons, contributing critical goals and assists in high-pressure moments. Her reputation as a relentless competitor and intelligent finisher quickly translated to the professional game.

"Olga plays with courage, instinct, and a deep sense of pride," said Christina Unkel, President of Tampa Bay Sun FC. "She's fearless in front of the goal and brings a hunger that matches the ambition of this club."

Fluent in multiple languages and cultures, Massombo represents the modern footballer - global in her perspective, grounded in her purpose, and ready to write her next chapter in Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay Sun FC continues to build a roster shaped by integrity, excellence, and bold ambition. Olga Massombo embodies all three.







