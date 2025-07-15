DC Power Football Club Announces 2025/26 Preseason Schedule

July 15, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club has announced its preseason schedule ahead of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season. Power FC's home opener against Spokane Zephyr FC is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 30 at Audi Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. and single-match tickets are available for purchase HERE.

Power FC will compete in four exhibition matches ahead of the upcoming season. The first fixture is scheduled for Wednesday, July 16 against North Carolina Courage (NWSL) at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, NC. DC Power Football Club will return home for a friendly against the Washington Spirit (NWSL) on Monday, July 21 at the Inova Performance Complex in Leesburg, VA. Exhibition matches against NWSL clubs are closed to the public.

DC Power Football Club will travel to play the Virginia Commonwealth University Rams on Saturday, Aug. 2 at Sports Backers Stadium in Woodbridge, VA. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. ET.

To conclude the 2025/26 preseason schedule, Power FC will compete against the University of Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday, Aug. 9 with kickoff set for 8:00 p.m. ET at Klöckner Stadium in Charlottesville, VA.

Exhibition games against VCU and UVA will be open to the public. Tickets for DC Power Football Club's match at VCU can be purchased HERE.

DC Power Football Club 2025/26 Preseason Schedule

Wednesday, Jul. 16

Exhibition match against the North Carolina Courage | First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park | 11:00 a.m. ET.

Monday, Jul. 21

Exhibition match against the Washington Spirit | Inova Performance Complex | 11:00 a.m. ET.

Saturday, Aug. 2

Exhibition match against Virginia Commonwealth University | Sports Backers Stadium | 6:00 p.m. ET.

Saturday, Aug. 9

Exhibition match against University of Virginia | Klöckner Stadium | 8:00 p.m. ET.

To view the full 2025/26 DC Power Football Club Schedule, please visit https://www.dcpowerfootballclub.com/schedule/.







