Power FC Stays Undefeated, Comes Away with 2-2 Draw to Brooklyn FC

Published on September 19, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

2025/26 Gainbridge Super League Fall Season

Power FC (1-0-3, 6 PTS) 2 vs. 2 Brooklyn FC (1-2-2, 5 PTS)

Thursday, Sept. 18

Audi Field

Player Notes

Forward Loza Abera's 19th-minute goal opened scoring for DC Power FC, marking her first goal of the 2025/26 season.

Midfielder Dasia Torbert logged the assist on Abera's goal, her first in the professional ranks.

Forward Gianna Gourley extended DC Power FC's edge to 2-0 with her 32nd-minute goal, her third of the season and first at home in 2025/26.

Goalkeeper Morgan Aquino made three saves and two clearances in her fourth consecutive start.

Midfielder Valentina Perrotta appeared in her first match of the season as a 67th-minute substitute.

Match Notes

DC Power FC is now 2-1-2 all-time against Brooklyn FC.

DC's side outshot their opponent 19-14 (9-5 on target).

Power FC remains undefeated and sits at No. 3 in the league standings.

Power FC Lineup: Morgan Aquino, Sydney Cummings, Paige Almendariz, Ellie Gilbert (Madison Murnin 83'), Susanna Fitch, Jaydah Bedoya (Carleigh Frilles 61'), Alexis Theoret (Katrina Guillou 83'), Emily Colton, Dasia Torbert (Val Perrotta 67'), Loza Abera (Margie Detrizio 83') and Gianna Gourley

Unused Substitutes: Makenna Gottschalk and Katie Duong.

Head Coach: Omid Namazi

Brooklyn FC Lineup: Kelsey Daugherty, Antoinette Williams (Ana Markovic 76'), Leah Scarpelli (Emily Pringle 68'), Alice Barbieri (Samantha Rosette 88'), Kelsey Hill, Samantha Kroeger, Emma Loving (Rebecca Cooke 45'), Jordan Thompson, Jessica Garziano, Sofia Lewis, Mylena Santos (Hope Breslin 45').

Unused Substitutes: Nicolette Pasquarella and Kristina Markovic.

Head Coach: Tomás Tengarrinha

DC Power Football Club Post-Match Quotes

Head Coach Omid Namazi

On what changed in the second half...

"I think they played more direct and brought in a couple players that were good at getting behind our back line," Namazi said. "We talked about it at halftime; we needed to raise our intensity because we knew there was going to be a reaction from them...we let them back in the game and gave them something to hang their hat on by not winning the ball at midfield, committing a foul close to our box and then them serving the ball in our box and getting to the ball first. It's got to change; it's a mentality thing that's got to change."

On forward Gianna Gourley's offensive performance against Brooklyn FC...

"Gianna's play, her energy and willingness to run in behind created a lot of opportunities not only for her, but for the players underneath her," Namazi said.

On academy midfielder Valentina Perrotta's performance in her first match of the season...

"She was really good, electric," Namazi said. "With the limitations of her not being able to make every practice because of school, we really miss having her on the field because she can create goal scoring opportunities, she's attack-minded and she's brave as you saw. She was taking people on and that's something maybe some of the older players need to learn from, here's a 15-year-old that plays brave without any fear and creates things. She did that. She created a few opportunities that we didn't cash in on but I was very happy for her and happy about her play."

Forward Gianna Gourley

On what needs to be improved upon ahead of the upcoming match...

"I think we did a great job starting the game on the front foot," Gourley said. "The last few games, we've had a little bit of a shaky performance and haven't been able to finish it out. Moving forward, we need to finish it and play to the final whistle. We played better than this tean today and should've got the three points."

On her individual goals and the team's goals collectively moving forward...

"Personally, I need to be more clinical," Gourley said. "I had a lot of chances and need to put those away. As a nine, that's just my job. Staying onsides as well. We're playing more as a cohesive unit; our press is getting better and the values we're trying to implement into the game we've been doing well but we need to bring it all together and move forward."







