DC Power Football Club Announces Schedule Update for Road Match Saturday, December 6 against Dallas

Published on November 10, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

DC Power FC News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club and the Gainbridge Super League have announced a schedule adjustment for its road match against Dallas Trinity FC in Dallas on Saturday, December 6.

The match, previously scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET will now kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET at Cotton Bowl Stadium.







