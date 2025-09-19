Athletic Club Boise Breaks All-Time USL Season Ticket Deposit Record at 6,500, Moves to Waitlist

Published on September 19, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Athletic Club Boise News Release







BOISE, ID - Athletic Club Boise today announced it has surpassed 6,500 season ticket deposits, establishing a new record across the entire United Soccer League - including all men's USL teams and women's USL Super League. With this milestone, Athletic Club Boise has become the all-time leader in season ticket demand across the league's history.

Fans may continue to place deposits to join the wait list up to 7,000 members. Following the club's Select-A-Seat event October 21-25, waiting list members will have the opportunity to secure seats if any remain available. Once full-season tickets sell out, waiting list members will receive priority access to 10-game and 5-game packages, or may apply their deposit toward group or single-game tickets.

"We're deeply proud of what this community is building with us - this milestone is a credit to the people of Boise and greater Idaho," said Brad Stith, CEO and Co-Founder of Athletic Club Boise. "We've always believed this city would rally around professional soccer, but the way fans have stepped up has surpassed anything we imagined. We're looking forward to 2026, when we can finally experience these matches side by side with everyone who made it possible."

Athletic Club Boise will debut its men's team in spring 2026 at the club's privately funded Stadium at Expo Idaho, currently under construction. The 7,050-seat venue - expandable to 11,000+ - is designed to welcome more than 400,000 visitors annually and deliver lasting community impact.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from September 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.