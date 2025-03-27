Boise Pro Soccer Breaks Ground on Stadium at Expo Idaho

March 27, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

BOISE, Idaho - Boise Pro Soccer, in partnership with Ada County, celebrated a major milestone today with the official groundbreaking of a new, state-of-the-art soccer stadium at Expo Idaho. Boise Pro Soccer club founders and investors joined Ada County Commissioners and United Soccer League (USL) CEO Alec Papadakis and USL Deputy CEO and Chief Real Estate Officer Justin Papadakis for the event, marking the beginning of construction on what will become a vibrant sports and entertainment destination for the Treasure Valley.

"This is a transformative day for professional sports in Idaho," said Brad Stith, CEO and Co-Founder of Boise Pro Soccer. "This stadium will be more than a home for our USL League One and USL Super League teams-it will be a hub for community events, concerts, and the next generation of soccer stars right here in the Treasure Valley."

The stadium will serve as the home for a men's Division Three professional team in USL League One, which will begin play March 2026, and a women's Division One professional team in the USL Super League, launching in the Fall of 2027.

The privately-funded development is part of a long-term vision for Expo Idaho Phase 2, which will redevelop 27 acres into a dynamic mixed-use venue. The stadium will initially seat 6,225 fans, with future expansion plans to increase capacity to over 11,000 seats. Additional fields, training facilities, and community-focused spaces will be developed in phases over the next decade.

"We are proud to be working with a team of local sports and business professionals at Boise Pro Soccer who are committed to making sure professional soccer in Idaho is done right," said Rod Beck, Ada County Commission Chairman.

The groundbreaking also drew praise from the United Soccer League's leadership, recognizing Boise's importance in the league's growing national landscape.

"We are thrilled to welcome Boise into the USL family and to celebrate this important milestone that moves us one step closer to bringing professional soccer to Treasure Valley," said Justin Papadakis, COO and Chief Real Estate Officer of the United Soccer League. "This new stadium will be a centerpiece for professional soccer in Idaho and a catalyst for community pride and economic development. The passion and commitment of the Boise Pro Soccer leadership is exactly what we look for in building sustainable, community-driven clubs."

