Lexington Sporting Club Signs Colombian International Forward Maithé López

March 27, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, KY- Lexington Sporting Club has strengthened its attacking front with the loan signing of Colombian international forward Maithé López from Angel City FC, pending league and federation approval. López joins Lexington SC after competing at both the club and international levels, bringing dynamic offensive ability and international experience to the squad.

López, 20, has been a standout for the Colombia U-20 Women's National Team, featuring prominently in international competition. She recently competed in the 2024 U-20 South American Championship, helping Colombia secure qualification for the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup. Her technical skill, pace, and finishing ability have made her a key player in Colombia's youth setup, and she now looks to translate that success to the USL Super League.

With creativity, versatility, and international experience, López adds another dimension to Lexington SC's attack. Before joining the club, she played for Real Santander, where she continued to develop as a goal-scoring threat and playmaker. Her arrival bolsters the team's attacking options as it pushes forward in its inaugural USL Super League campaign.

López now joins a growing roster of top talent at Lexington SC and will integrate into the squad ahead of upcoming matches.

If you are interested in ticketing opportunities, please call (859) 201-3932 or visit www.lexsporting.com/tickets.

For more information about Lexington Sporting Club and its upcoming initiatives, please visit www.lexsporting.com.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from March 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.