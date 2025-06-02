Lexington Sporting Club Earns 3-3 Draw against DC Power FC in Season Finale

June 2, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club's Super League team wrapped up its 2024/25 season with a thrilling 3-3 draw against DC Power FC at home.

The action started early, with both sides pressing high and creating chances. DC Power struck first in the 4th minute when #13 Gianna Gourley found the back of the net off an assist by #3 Susanna Fitch.

Lexington SC responded quickly in the 13th minute, as #11 Nicole Vernis converted a well-placed pass from #36 Kate Doyle to level the score.

"We had just spoken about being more patient in our attack, and part of me was thinking I should swing it to the other side, because we wanted to move the defense," said Vernis. "But I noticed a gap and I just decided to go for it."

DC Power regained the lead in the 17th minute, with #30 Loza Abera finishing a setup from #9 Katie Duong. The match continued at a high pace, with both teams playing physically and pressing aggressively.

Making her debut for Lexington SC, goalkeeper #00 Taiana Tolleson stood out with several key saves in the first half, including a punch over the crossbar and confident handling on DC's corner kicks.

In the 41st minute, Gourley struck again on a counterattack, slotting home her second goal of the match. Abera picked up the assist, giving DC Power a 3-1 lead heading into halftime.

Lexington forward #15 Madi Parsons narrowed the gap early in the second half, scoring in the 49th minute to make it 3-2.

The Gals in Green pulled even in the 67th minute after #24 Courtney Jones was fouled just outside the box by DC's Fitch. Defender #5 Maddy Perez stepped up and curled the resulting free kick into the top left corner to tie the match.

Despite late chances from both teams, the match ended in a 3-3 draw.

"It's very emotional," said Parsons on the end of the season. "I'm just so proud of our team through the highs and the lows we've stuck through. We've worked hard, even tonight. I mean, we were down two goals, and we fought our way back. That sums up our season for us. We're a group that fights until the 95th even 96th minute of the game."

This match marked the conclusion of Lexington SC's inaugural season in the USL Super League. The ladies of LSC will return to the pitch this fall when they kick off their season away against Ft. Lauderdale United FC on Saturday, August 23, 2025.







USL Super League Stories from June 2, 2025

Lexington Sporting Club Earns 3-3 Draw against DC Power FC in Season Finale - Lexington Sporting Club

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.