Lexington SC Brings on Tru by Hilton as a Proud Partner for the 2025 Season

May 21, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Lexington, KY  - Lexington Sporting Club is proud to welcome Tru by Hilton as a proud partner, marking a meaningful investment in the growth and visibility of the club's W League program. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to elevating women's soccer and providing greater support for female athletes in the Lexington community.

"We're thrilled to announce this partnership! After experiencing a game and visiting the stadium for the first time, we fell in love with the sport, the energy, and the new sense of community LSC is bringing to Lexington," said Duayna Brown of Thoroughbred Hospitality Group. "It's an honor to grow with LSC and serve as a trusted hotel partner."

Through this collaboration, Tru by Hilton will receive meaningful brand exposure across a variety of Lexington SC touchpoints, with a special emphasis on elevating the W League. This includes strategic visibility on the front of the team kits, digital content, and select youth and academy initiatives, helping to further engage fans and families throughout the region.

As part of the agreement, Tru by Hilton will provide hotel accommodations to support W League player needs during the 2025 season, reinforcing the club's efforts to create a professional and player-focused environment. Additionally, the partnership includes a supplemental investment tied to any W League home playoff matches, helping the club build momentum both on and off the pitch.

"This kind of partnership is invaluable for our team," said Paul Dolinsky, W League Head Coach. "It directly impacts our players' experience and allows us to focus on what matters most, developing talent, building culture, and competing at a high level. We're excited to represent Tru by Hilton on and off the pitch this season."

Lexington SC is grateful for Tru by Hilton's investment in the women's game and looks forward to working together to support the continued development of the W League program. As the sport continues to grow in Central Kentucky, partnerships like this are vital to building lasting impact on the field, in the community, and beyond.

For more information on Lexington SC and its W League program, visit  www.lexsporting.com.







