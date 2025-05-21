Power FC Finishes Home Season with 1-1 Draw against Fort Lauderdale United FC

May 21, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

2024/25 USL Super League Regular Season (Spring)

Power FC (5-13-8, 23 PTS) 1 vs 1 Fort Lauderdale United FC (10-8-8, 38 PTS)

Tuesday, May 20

Audi Field

Player Notes

Forward Loza Abera's 45th-minute strike marks her fourth goal of the season and second straight home fixture in the scoring column.

Goalkeeper Morgan Aquino appeared in her seventh consecutive start and logged two saves and four clearances for Power FC.

Defender Madison Murnin was dominant on DC Power Football Club's back line and tallied five clearances and two interceptions.

Midfielder Grace Yango was recognized as the Agile Defensive Player of the Match and recorded two tackles, two clearances and one interception for Power FC.

Match Notes

Power FC moved to 1-1-2 all-time against Fort Lauderdale United FC.

DC Power Football Club played its fourth match in club history against Fort Lauderdale.

Power FC Lineup: Morgan Aquino, Anna Bagley, Madison Murnin, Claire Constant, Madison Wolfbauer (Myra Konte 45'), Susanna Fitch, Katie Duong, Grace Yango, Yuuka Kurosaki (Charlie Estcourt 81'), Loza Abera (Gianna Gourley 62') and Carleigh Frilles (Emily Colton 45').

Unused Substitutes: Adelaide Gay, Amber DiOrio and Jennifer Cudjoe.

Head Coach: Phil Nana

Fort Lauderdale United FC Lineup: Cosette Morche, Shnia Gordan, Sabrina McNeill, Cameron Brooks, Laurel Ansbrow, Darya Rajaee (Tatiana Fung 83'), Felicia Knox (Delaney Lindahl 65'), Ishata Hamid (Sheyenne Allen 76'), Taylor Smith (Anele Komani 65'), Addie McCain and Kiara Locklear (Jorian Baucom 76').

Unused Substitutes: Erin McKinney and Celia Gaynor

Head Coach: Tyrone Mears

DC Power Football Club Post-Match Quotes

Interim Head Coach Phil Nana

On overall thoughts following Power FC's final home match of the season...

"Of course, a win for the last home game would've been great for us," Nana said. "It's disappointing not to have that but very proud of how the players performed and how our staff prepared. Once again, we got our tactics right and got our execution just about right. We limit the mistakes and maybe we see three points."

On Loza's 45th-minute goal to boost Power FC's confidence heading into the second half...

"It was massive for us," Nana said. "As staff, we tell our players to be optimistic and to keep believing it's going to come. Do the right things in the right positions and it's going to come. We can only keep saying that for so long without it coming. For it to fall for us today, it gave us that lift and helped us believe because Fort Lauderdale's a tough team to play against."

On the mindset heading into the final two-game road stretch...

"For us, it's a matter of showing up and showing out," Nana said. "We play for eachother and never stop believing. These next two games will be big, definitely want to finish strong...we're where we need to be in terms of our togetherness and in terms of our understanding of what we want to do on the pitch. Just have to have a better mentality of closing games and when teams are down, we keep them down and keep pushing forward."

Forward Loza Abera

On what led to her goal to put Power FC on the board before half time...

"We kept the ball and played side-to-side," Abera said. "We created some chances and that helped us to score the goal."

On her thoughts looking ahead to the final two road matches of the inaugural season...

"We have to concentrate and focus for the last two games," Abera said. "We have away games and will push forward and do our best. I hope that those last two games are great."

On the message to Power FC fans on their support throughout the season...

"I want to thank the fans for coming and for their support," Abera said. "Thank you so much for everything."







