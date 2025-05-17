Lexington Sporting Clubs Falls 0-1 at Home to Fort Lauderdale United FC

May 17, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

LEXINGTON, KY - Lexington Sporting Club women's team falls to Fort Lauderdale United FC 0-1 in a tough battle at Lexington SC Stadium.

One shot from Fort Lauderdale in the 17th minute of play from #17 Jasmine Hamid was quickly saved by #1 Sarah Cox but ultimately found the back of the net as the rebound attempt was deflected over the line - last touched by LSC defender #23 Jennifer Aalbue, giving the visitors a 0-1 lead.

Energy remained hopeful as the LSC goalkeeper Cox kept the Greens in the game after multiple great saves throughout the first half.

"Look, I think a big positive for us was the fact that we were able to fight for ninety minutes," said Cox. "And I think in the spells where we were able to keep the ball and pass it around and switch the point of attack, I thought we were really successful."

Lexington began the second half down by one goal and looked to add momentum with a number of substitutes from the bench. Including #9 Elysia Laramie who made her return from injury and professional debut in the 73rd minute of today's match.

LSC continued to press the Fort Lauderdale defense with some heavy ball movement as their hope to level the score continued.

"And we were high pressing today, which is something we've been working on recently," said #10 Libby Moore on the game. "And (we) had a lot more success winning the ball up the field and communication between the lines. Something we've been working on to, like stay compact, and I thought we did a better job of that and got a lot of offsides from that."

Ultimately however, the final whistle was blown with a 1-0 lead for Fort Lauderdale.

When asked about the upcoming game, assistant coach Ben Willis said, "Today we pressed higher and created more opportunities, that's what to expect going into the last game. I'm so proud of this group for dealing with everything throughout the season and continuing to stay strong together. "

The Gals in Green are back at home for the final match of the 2024/25 inaugural USL Super League season against DC Power FC on May 31 at 7 pm ET.







