Carolina Ascent Unveils Official Kits for 2025/26 Season

May 17, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

CHARLOTTE, NC - Carolina Ascent FC today revealed their official kits for the upcoming 2025-26 Gainbridge Super League season. Named the "Kits of the Carolinas," the home and away uniforms pay tribute to the diverse beauty of the Carolinas and will be worn throughout the club's 28-game campaign, announced earlier this month. The kits are building off the 2024/-25 kits, which were the best selling jerseys in the USL Super League.

Returning for a second season, the "Trailblazer Kit 2.0" will serve as the club's home uniform. The bold design highlights one of North Carolina's most iconic landmarks-the Grandfather Mountain Bridge-set beneath one of the region's signature sunsets. Vibrant colors and scenic details reflect the pride and passion of Carolina Ascent supporters across the Carolinas. The Trailblazer Kit received the 2024 GOAL CHAMPIONS Award for Kit of the Year.

The "Coastal Kit 2.0" will once again feature as the club's away look. At its center is a breathtaking Carolina shoreline sunset, capturing the magic of the region's eastern coast. A tribute to Myrtle Beach also makes its mark, where over 19 million visitors go each year to enjoy the great coastal lifestyle and the outdoors. The sight lines of the boardwalk and its famous Ferris wheel are integrated into the jersey's artwork.

The "Kits of the Carolinas" are now available for pre-order at CarolinaAscent.com. Lock in your season tickets for 2025-26 and see these kits in person!







