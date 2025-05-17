Carolina Ascent Claims Players' Shield with Draw against Tampa Bay Sun

May 17, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Carolina Ascent FC claimed the inaugural Players' Shield crown Saturday night in front of their home supporters, drawing Tampa Bay Sun FC 1-1.

#17 Eli Hutchinson's fifth goal of the season was enough to secure the necessary point for Carolina Ascent.

Both teams came into Saturday night with plenty at stake. With just a tie, Carolina Ascent would clinch home field advantage and claim the league's Players' Shield with the best regular season record. Tampa Bay Sun FC, on the other hand, came to Charlotte with the chance to clinch a playoff spot with a victory of their own.

And understandably, the first 45 minutes provided lots of competition and physicality.

But before any of the fouls were dished out, Carolina Ascent found the back of the net.

A pretty combination put #7 Jill Aguilera in behind. The left back drove to the end line and her cut back found Hutchinson, who clipped it in from a yard out to fire up the crowd just two minutes in.

Carolina Ascent celebrate #17 Eli Hutchinson's 2nd minute goal.

Tampa's high pressure caused stress for Carolina Ascent, creating chances through turnovers. A 23rd minute takeaway led to the visitors tying the game.

A poor clearance from Carolina Ascent fell to the feet of Tampa Bay Sun forward #13 Cecilie Floe Nielsen. Floe drove into the box and thundered a left-footed strike past #42 Samantha Leshnak Murphy for her 10th goal of the season to knot the game at 1.

The first half proved to be fairly even statistically. Despite Carolina Ascent having a stronghold on possession, both teams totaled two shots on target. 11 combined fouls were committed in the first half.

The two teams headed to the halftime stoppage deadlocked at one with a season-defining second half ahead.

Carolina Ascent had more success creating better scoring chances early in the second stanza. #9 Mia Corbin fired just wide in the 49th minute and #18 Audrey Harding was robbed by Tampa Bay Sun goalkeeper #31 Sydney Schneider in the 57th minute.

The most pivotal moment in the match occurred in the 63rd minute. Tampa's #12 Jade Moore got on the end of a through ball and was taken down in the box by Leshnak Murphy, giving Tampa a golden opportunity to take the lead. #19 Carlee Giamonna's ensuing penalty was denied by Leshnak Murphy, diving full stretch to her right. The stop ignited the over 6,000 fans in American Legion Memorial Stadium.

Carolina Ascent almost took the lead in the 74th minute on Tampa's wrongdoing. Harding dribbled past three defenders and her cross bounced chaotically around in the box and was blasted into Schneider by her own defender, nearly giving the home side the lead with an own goal.

Schneider made one more important diving save in the 88th minute on an Aguilera left-footed strike destined for the bottom corner.

Carolina Ascent melted the clock away and celebrated joyfully on the field, lifting the USL Super League Players' Shield trophy in the process and clinching home field for the entirety of the postseason.

QUOTES:

Head Coach Philip Poole on clinching home field advantage and winning the Players' Shield:

"I think the first step is claiming the regular season, which I'm proud of the players. So I'm proud of the players, proud of the owner, proud of the staff, proud of the front office, everyone plays their part. ¬©So that's been huge for us. But I said it before, to bring the home playoff game back here to Charlotte, to the fans, it has been good to us and the supporters have been there for us since day one. It's been great."

Poole on his team's performance:

"There were parts of it that were great. We obviously created a lot of chances. ¬©Tampa came here, very aggressive on the front foot and they did great and it was difficult to deal with, so it was it was a battle. I think we created some chances that we'd like back, but I think there was a really good midfield battle where it was back and forth, so credit to Tampa."

Samantha Leshnak Murphy on the emotions of the penalty kick sequence:

"Well, I created the PK. So, I took a moment, because I knew I had a good chance to save it. ¬©We've been working on it for a while. I've got a number of things in the routine, and so I ate the yellow card in the process. And then, I got one moment to make a decision and I think I timed it well enough."

Taylor Porter on the significance of clinching home field advantage:

"It's such a huge advantage, but I think it's something that we've worked really hard towards since the beginning of July when we started working towards this. So we're really, really excited and super stoked for the fans to come out and support us."







USL Super League Stories from May 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.