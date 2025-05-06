Carolina Ascent Unveils 2025/26 Schedule, Kicks off August 30
May 6, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Carolina Ascent FC News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The USL Super League today unveiled the 2025/26 schedule for its first season as the Gainbridge Super League. Carolina Ascent's season is set to kick off on August 30, 2025 on the road against Fort Lauderdale United FC. Carolina Ascent will begin their home schedule the following week on September 9, 2025 against Tampa Bay Sun FC.
A full slate of can't-miss matchups kicks off the Gainbridge Super League season on Saturday, August 23, headlined by Sporting Jax's highly anticipated home opener. The regular season will run through May 16, followed by a four-team playoff culminating in The Final the weekend of May 30.
Carolina Ascent Season Tickets are now available. Visit CarolinaAscent.com/SeasonTickets to explore ticket plans, benefits, and request more information.
Each team will compete in 28 matches, which is divided into a Fall and Spring Schedule, separated by a mid-season Winter Break. This built-in pause allows players time to rest and recover, helping maintain peak performance and delivering top-quality action for fans all season long. Carolina Ascent's Fall portion of the schedule will run from August 30 through December 30. The team will return to the pitch on January 31 and the regular season will culminate on May 16th at home against Sporting Jax.
In April, the USL Super League and Gainbridge®, an innovative digital platform offering direct access to trusted financial products to grow savings, announced the first-ever naming rights partnership for a professional soccer league in the United States. The long-term agreement marks a historic milestone for the business of women's sports.
Fans will be able to stream every moment of the 2025/26 season live on Peacock, including all 126 regular season games and three postseason matchups.
Week 1 Schedule
Sporting Jax vs. DC Power FC
Brooklyn FC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC
Dallas Trinity FC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC
Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Lexington SC
Playoffs
The playoffs will retain the same format as the league's inaugural season with the top four teams in the regular season advancing to the postseason. The playoffs will kick off on the weekend of May 23, with the Final on the weekend of May 30.
2025/26 Super League Clubs
Brooklyn FC
Carolina Ascent FC
Dallas Trinity FC
DC Power FC
Fort Lauderdale United FC
Lexington SC
Spokane Zephyr FC
Sporting Club Jacksonville
Tampa Bay Sun FC
• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...
USL Super League Stories from May 6, 2025
- Sporting JAX Announces Groundbreaking Gainbridge Super League Inaugural Season Schedule - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- DC Power Football Club and Gainbridge Super League Announce 2025/26 Regular Season Schedule - DC Power FC
- Carolina Ascent Unveils 2025/26 Schedule, Kicks off August 30 - Carolina Ascent FC
- Dallas Trinity FC Announces 2025/26 Season Schedule - Dallas Trinity FC
- Brooklyn Football Club Announces 2025/26 USL Super League Schedule - Brooklyn FC
- Lexington Sporting ClubReveals 2025/26 USL Super League Regular Season Schedule - Lexington Sporting Club
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Carolina Ascent FC Stories
- Carolina Ascent Unveils 2025/26 Schedule, Kicks off August 30
- Poole Wins April Coach of the Month; Leshnak Murphy, Studer, Corbin Make Team of the Month
- Assistant Coach Melanie Thomas to Join Minnesota Aurora FC
- Carolina Ascent Clinch Playoff Spot, Defeat FTL United 5-1
- Carolina Ascent Win Fifth Straight, Beat Spokane Zephyr FC 3-0