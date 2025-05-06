Carolina Ascent Unveils 2025/26 Schedule, Kicks off August 30

May 6, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

CHARLOTTE, NC - The USL Super League today unveiled the 2025/26 schedule for its first season as the Gainbridge Super League. Carolina Ascent's season is set to kick off on August 30, 2025 on the road against Fort Lauderdale United FC. Carolina Ascent will begin their home schedule the following week on September 9, 2025 against Tampa Bay Sun FC.

A full slate of can't-miss matchups kicks off the Gainbridge Super League season on Saturday, August 23, headlined by Sporting Jax's highly anticipated home opener. The regular season will run through May 16, followed by a four-team playoff culminating in The Final the weekend of May 30.

Carolina Ascent Season Tickets are now available. Visit CarolinaAscent.com/SeasonTickets to explore ticket plans, benefits, and request more information.

Each team will compete in 28 matches, which is divided into a Fall and Spring Schedule, separated by a mid-season Winter Break. This built-in pause allows players time to rest and recover, helping maintain peak performance and delivering top-quality action for fans all season long. Carolina Ascent's Fall portion of the schedule will run from August 30 through December 30. The team will return to the pitch on January 31 and the regular season will culminate on May 16th at home against Sporting Jax.

In April, the USL Super League and Gainbridge®, an innovative digital platform offering direct access to trusted financial products to grow savings, announced the first-ever naming rights partnership for a professional soccer league in the United States. The long-term agreement marks a historic milestone for the business of women's sports.

Fans will be able to stream every moment of the 2025/26 season live on Peacock, including all 126 regular season games and three postseason matchups.

Week 1 Schedule

Sporting Jax vs. DC Power FC

Brooklyn FC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC

Dallas Trinity FC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC

Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Lexington SC

Playoffs

The playoffs will retain the same format as the league's inaugural season with the top four teams in the regular season advancing to the postseason. The playoffs will kick off on the weekend of May 23, with the Final on the weekend of May 30.

2025/26 Super League Clubs

Brooklyn FC

Carolina Ascent FC

Dallas Trinity FC

DC Power FC

Fort Lauderdale United FC

Lexington SC

Spokane Zephyr FC

Sporting Club Jacksonville

Tampa Bay Sun FC

