Jill Aguilera Wins USL Super League Defender of the Year

June 11, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The USL Super League announced today that Carolina Ascent defender Jill Aguilera has been named the USL Super League Defender of the Year.

Aguilera played a vital role in Carolina Ascent's successful inaugural season, combining rock-solid defending with dynamic contributions in the attack. Primarily operating as an outside back, she led the league with seven assists, earning the Golden Playmaker Award, and consistently proved to be a two-way threat.

"I'm incredibly proud that Jill has been recognized as the USL Defender of the Year," said Carolina Ascent Head Coach Philip Poole. "Her defensive ability is outstanding, but what truly sets her apart is her effectiveness going forward as an attacking fullback. Jill has scored, assisted, and created countless chances for us. She's a total professional, a leader with high accountability, and a positive presence in our locker room. This award is well-deserved, and I look forward to her continued leadership with the Carolina Ascent family."

Aguilera's individual stats highlight her impact on both ends of the field. She ranked:

2nd in the league in chances created (46)

2nd in total crosses (128)

6th in defensive clearances (107)

Her standout season included two goals, with her second - a curling free kick against Brooklyn FC on April 12 - nominated for April Goal of the Month.

On May 17, in the match that secured Carolina Ascent the Players' Shield, Aguilera provided the decisive assist on Eli Hutchinson's 2nd-minute goal against Tampa Bay Sun FC, locking in the crucial point needed to clinch the regular season crown.

"I'm so grateful to have received this award - it means a lot. I'm thankful for my teammates and staff who continue to help me grow. This award belongs to the entire team, I would not have won it without them," expressed Aguilera.







