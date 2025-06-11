Philip Poole Named USL Super League Coach of the Year

June 11, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The USL Super League announced today that Carolina Ascent Head Coach Philip Poole has been named USL Super League Coach of the Year.

Poole led Carolina Ascent to the Inaugural Players' Shield, winning the regular season title with two games to spare. The team showcased its dominance on both ends of the pitch, leading the league in goals scored while allowing the fewest goals against. The squad also boasted four All-League Team players, tied for the most selections in the USL Super League.

"Poole has been an incredibly important part of our success this season," shared Carolina Ascent defender Jill Aguilera. "He has instilled so much confidence into the team and believes our success comes from just being ourselves on the field. Poole and the rest of coaching staff would give us all of the credit but they have done so much to lead us through a great first season."

Appointed as Carolina Ascent's inaugural head coach in January 2024, Poole brought together a roster of players who had never shared the field before. Building chemistry both on and off the pitch posed significant challenges, but the payoff proved to be incredibly rewarding.

"Poole is one of the most passionate and dedicated coaches I've ever worked with," shared Carolina Ascent captain Taylor Porter. "He always articulates his vision clearly and never demands of us what he wouldn't expect from himself. It's no surprise to me he won coach of the year after his very successful first season as a head coach and I know he will always hold himself to the highest standard."

With a historic first season now behind him, Poole has set a high bar for what's to come. Team success has built a strong foundation and clear identity for Carolina Ascent - one that players want to be part of and opponents now take seriously. As the club looks ahead to its second year, Poole's competitive mindset and commitment to growth position Carolina Ascent to continue contending for championships.

"When we put a good product on for our fans and for the city, people will jump on it and I think people are starting to see that and feel that," shared Poole after the semifinal. "That's probably my biggest takeaway is a lot of optimism for the future. We've definitely instilled the winning culture and a winning team. I can't wait to get going again. That's just who I am."







