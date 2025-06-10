Four Carolina Ascent Players Earn Inaugural All-League Honors

June 10, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The USL Super League announced today the inaugural All-League First and Second Teams of the season. Carolina Ascent's Mia Corbin, Jill Aguilera, and Sydney Studer earned First Team honors, while goalkeeper Samantha Leshnak Murphy earned Second Team honors.

Carolina Ascent led the league with three players named to the All-League First Team. The club tied Dallas Trinity FC and Tampa Bay Sun FC for the most total selections with four.

MIA CORBIN | ALL-LEAGUE FIRST TEAM

Forward Mia Corbin has been named to the inaugural All-League First Team.

Corbin led Carolina Ascent with 12 goals on the season, finishing second in the Golden Boot race.

"Mia had a great season for us. She has consistently been among the best players in the league - not only from a goalscoring perspective, but also from a playmaking, defending, and on-field leadership standpoint," shared Head Coach Philip Poole.

After scoring three goals in the Fall season, Corbin exploded for nine in the spring, vaulting herself and Carolina Ascent to the top of the league.

Corbin led the team with five USL Super League Team of the Month selections.

JILL AGUILERA | ALL-LEAGUE FIRST TEAM

Defender Jill Aguilera has been named to the inaugural All-League First Team.

The winner of the Golden Playmaker Award, Aguilera led the league with seven assists. Operating as an outside back most of the season, Aguilera remained a strong defender, while being a serious threat on the flank.

"Jill shows so much quality in her game - she consistently shows the ability to be one of the best pound-for-pound defenders in the league, while producing as an attacking threat that is difficult for opponents to deal with. I am glad she has been recognized as an All-League First Team selection," shared Carolina Ascent Head Coach Philip Poole.

Aguilera finished the regular season 2nd in the league in chances created (46), 2nd in crosses (128), and 6th in defensive clearances (107).

SYDNEY STUDER | ALL-LEAGUE FIRST TEAM

Defender Sydney Studer has been named to the inaugural All-League First Team.

Studer played in 24 total games in her first professional season, starting 23 of them. The Washington State University alum was a crucial part of Carolina Ascent's rise to the top of the table at the heart of the team's defense.

"Sydney has massively high potential and is nowhere near her ceiling. All of Sydney's best days ahead of her. She is such an instinctual 1-on-1 defender with a very strong aerial presence. She is still very young in her career and has a lot of room to grow, but based on this first year at the professional level, she shows that she has what it takes to have a long and successful career," shared Carolina Ascent Head Coach Philip Poole.

Studer finished 4th in the league and led the team in clearances (127). She also led the team in passes (1,320), blocks (14) and aerial duels won (65).

SAMANTHA LESHNAK MURPHY | ALL-LEAGUE SECOND TEAM

A mid-season addition from Pitea IF in Sweden, Leshnak Murphy started the final 12 games of the season for Carolina Ascent.

Coming into a stacked goalkeeping room, Leshnak Murphy's play down the stretch produced results for Carolina Ascent, who went eight unbeaten in the Spring to win the Inaugural Players' Shield.

"Sam was an important addition for us in the January transfer window. She came in and created competition with Golden Glove winner Meagan McClelland every single day. Our goalkeeping department has been very strong all season. Sam contributed to our team success with some very impressive performances in the second half of the season," shared Carolina Ascent Head Coach Philip Poole.

The goalkeeper earned five clean sheets in her 12 games played, good for a 5th-place tie league-wide.







