Two Brooklyn FC Players Named to USL Super League Second Team After Inaugural Season

June 10, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club women's (Brooklyn FC) forward Mackenzie George and midfielder Samantha Kroeger have been named to the USL Super League All-League Second Team, recognizing their standout performances across the 2024/25 season. Selections were based on submissions from club technical staff.

George started all 28 matches and logged 2,331 minutes, leading Brooklyn FC in assists (5) while adding four goals across the campaign. She tallied 24 shot attempts and created 28 chances, third-most on the team and among the top dozen league-wide. George also led Brooklyn FC in crosses with 100, tied for fourth-most in the league.

Kroeger started all 28 matches and logged 2,515 minutes in midfield, contributing two goals and two assists over the course of the season. She also recorded 24 shot attempts and created 19 chances, playing a consistent role in Brooklyn's possession and transitional play.

Season tickets for the 2025/26 USL Super League season are on sale now. Ticketholders will receive the most affordable pricing and best seats to all 14 Brooklyn FC women's regular season home matches at Maimonides Park in Coney Island, along with a range of member benefits such as on-field sideline warm-up access for all matches, an exclusive season ticket member gift, access to player meet & greets and much more.

Visit SeatGeek.com to purchase your seats or email Brooklyn FC at tickets@brooklynfootballclub.com for more info.







