Brooklyn FC Confirms Transfer of Neeku Purcell

June 5, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) women has finalized the transfer of goalkeeper Neeku Purcell to the Seattle Reign. The move was completed for an undisclosed fee and marks the first transfer from the USL Super League to the NWSL.

Neeku Purcell was a key part of Brooklyn FC's inaugural season starting 16 matches, making 41 saves, and earning four clean sheets.

"Neeku has been a dedicated professional since day one," said Sporting Director Kevin Tenjo. "She played an important role in laying the foundation of this club, and we're proud of the contribution she's made to Brooklyn FC. We wish her the very best in this next chapter of her journey."







USL Super League Stories from June 5, 2025

Brooklyn FC Confirms Transfer of Neeku Purcell - Brooklyn FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.