Brooklyn FC Announces 2025/26 Women's Season Tickets on Sale Now

May 22, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club women's (Brooklyn FC) today announced that full season tickets for the club's second USL Super League campaign are now on sale. Season ticket packages start at $210 and are available through SeatGeek. As a limited-time offer, early bird pricing is available now through June 1. Prices will increase starting June 2, with significant savings across all seating areas for those who purchase early.

Fans who purchase full season plans will receive access to all 14 Brooklyn FC women's USL Super League regular season home matches at Maimonides Park in Coney Island, along with a range of member benefits.

2025/26 season ticket benefits include:

On-field sideline warm-up access for all matches (new for 25/26)

Most affordable per-game ticket pricing

Opportunities to involve children in matchday experiences, such as walk-outs or ball kid roles, coordinated directly with your Brooklyn FC rep

Exclusive season ticket member gift

Access to player meet & greets and special events

Priority access to additional ticket on-sales

Dedicated Brooklyn FC representative

Flexible payment plans

Ticket exchange program

The public on-sale follows the season ticket renewal period, which opened May 15. It includes access to early bird pricing through June 1. Additional ticketing options, including half-season plans, flex packs, and single-match tickets, will be on sale soon.

Brooklyn FC will close out the current 2024/25 regular season at home on Saturday, May 24, at 2:00 PM ET against Carolina Ascent FC at Maimonides Park. Tickets for that match, part of Military and First Responders Night, with SNY broadcasting live alongside Peacock, are available now on SeatGeek. The club's 2025/26 home opener is set for Saturday, August 23, 2025, against Tampa Bay Sun FC.

For more information, visit www.brooklynfootballclub.com and follow Brooklyn FC on Facebook, Instagram, and X.







USL Super League Stories from May 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.