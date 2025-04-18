Brooklyn Football Club Women's Team Names Fabio Barros Interim Head Coach

April 18, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) women's team today announced that Fabio Barros has been appointed interim head coach for the remainder of the 2024/25 USL Super League season. Barros, who brings over a decade of coaching experience across the U.S. and Europe, will make his sideline debut on Saturday, April 19, as Brooklyn hosts Lexington Sporting Club at Maimonides Park. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. ET.

We're bringing in someone who knows how to step into a team midseason and make an immediate impact, said Kevin Tenjo, Sporting Director, Brooklyn Football Club. Fabio has a deep understanding of the game, a calm presence, and a track record of helping players reach the next level. He's the right voice with the right mentality to guide us through the final stretch of the season.

Barros joins Brooklyn FC from St. Bonaventure University, where he served as Associate Head Coach and Recruiting Coordinator. Known for his tactical sharpness and player-first leadership, Barros has played a pivotal role in building competitive programs at the NCAA Division I level while also developing talent at top-tier youth and club levels across the Mid-Atlantic region.

His prior coaching stops include Mount St. Mary's and Saint Peter's University, where he helped lead teams to postseason success and record-setting seasons. Internationally, Barros has coached in Portugal with professional sides including CS Marítimo and Boavista Porto, further sharpening his global perspective and technical approach.

