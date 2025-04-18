Lexi Missimo to Miss Remainder of the 2024-25 Season

April 18, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







DALLAS - Dallas Trinity FC announced today that midfielder Lexi Missimo will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season with a ligament injury to her foot which was surgically repaired. She is expected to resume soccer activities in two months, and be fully recovered for next season.

The Southlake native and University of Texas alum made headlines in January when she signed with the first professional women's soccer team in Dallas. Missimo scored just four minutes into her pro debut, earning her a spot on USL Super League's Team of the Month in February. She finishes her rookie campaign with a pair of goals and an assist across five matches.

"I'm disappointed I won't be on the pitch with my teammates as we chase the league title and the first-ever USL Super League Championship," said Missimo. "I've picked up an injury that will sideline me for the next couple of months, but I've already started my rehab and I'm focused on coming back stronger. I wish our team all the best in these big games ahead and I'll be supporting them every step of the way."

Dallas Trinity FC is back in action on Saturday, April 19 as they play host to Fort Lauderdale United FC at the Cotton Bowl. Kick off is at 4:00 p.m. CT.

