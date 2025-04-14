Tough Lessons for Brooklyn FC in 0-5 Loss to League-Leading Carolina

April 14, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Charlotte, NC - Brooklyn Football Club Women (Brooklyn FC) (9-6-8) suffered a 0-5 defeat on the road against first-place Carolina Ascent FC (11-7-5), extending their winless streak against the league leaders.

Brooklyn FC earned a corner in the opening minute after forward Luana Grabias fired a shot from the left. In the 4th minute, Grabias latched onto a through ball and unleashed a long-range shot, but Carolina Ascent goalkeeper Samantha Leshnak Murphy made a save.

Brooklyn won consecutive corners in the 8th minute. Despite the pressure, Carolina scored in the 17th minute when midfielder Taylor Porter crossed to find center back Jenna Butler who headed it to give the hosts a 1-0 lead.

"Sticking together and continuing to play how we want to play is super important in moments when the game isn't going our way. Any momentum change is vital." said midfielder Samantha Kroeger postgame.

"Overall, it's a team effort, so we win together and lose together."

To start the second half, Brooklyn head coach Jessica Silva brought on midfielder Hope Breslin in place of Amani. In the 51st minute, Porter once again sent a long ball down the right to full back Addisyn Merrick, who shot past Brooklyn goalkeeper Neeku Purcell to double Carolina's lead.

"I try to bring energy every time I step on the pitch and contribute by leaning into my strengths." said substitute forward Dana Scheriff. "I'll always work hard no matter the score."

In the 65th minute, Carolina full back Jill Aguilera scored a free kick directly into the top corner, followed by a 68th-minute goal from winger Audrey Harding. Midfielder Chloe Hylton added a fifth in the 81st minute to round out the scoring.

"We just need to be better and more consistent." said head coach Jessica Silva. "At one point and time, this isn't about the X's and O's. Every individual needs to step up and rise to the challenge."

Brooklyn FC will return home next Saturday to host Lexington SC on April 19th, at 6:00 PM ET. All matches are available live on Peacock. Multiple home match ticketing options, including multi-game and single-game, are available.

