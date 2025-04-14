Sporting JAX Teams up with IHeartMedia for Official Media Partnership

April 14, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sporting Club Jacksonville, the United Soccer League's Northeast Florida expansion franchise, has announced a new broadcast partnership with iHeartMedia as an official media partner for the club. This dynamic collaboration marks another bold step forward for Sporting JAX as it brings women's and men's professional soccer to Northeast Florida.

As part of the partnership, iHeartMedia's 930 Fox Sports Radio Jacksonville is airing a weekly show, "The Sporting JAX Soccer Hour," every Thursday at 6 p.m. Hosted by Sporting JAX's Cole Pepper, Mauricio Ruiz and Becky Burleigh, the show provides Northeast Florida's passionate and growing soccer community with in-depth youth-to-pro player insights, exclusive interviews and analysis, community impact, club updates, stadium plans and global soccer headlines.

"Finding partners like iHeartMedia that believe in what we are building is vital to share our club's rise and love of soccer in Northeast Florida. iHeartMedia is not only helping us share scores - they're helping us share impactful stories. This partnership gives us a powerful platform to connect with fans, highlight our players and celebrate the passionate soccer community we have here on the First Coast," said Steve Livingstone, President and CEO of Sporting JAX.

Sporting JAX coverage will be amplified across iHeartMedia's platforms to bring fans closer to the action and help them connect to all levels of the club - from the USL Super League and USL Championship League teams to the USL Pro Academy, USL League Two and USL W-League squads. Programming includes Sporting JAX Soccer Academy highlighting young soccer talent, updates on the club's stadium development plans, foundation initiatives and continued efforts to grow the game at a grassroots level.

"We at iHeartMedia are excited for the debut of Sporting JAX and the tremendous opportunity to partner with the first professional women's sports team in Jacksonville," said Paul Rogers, iHeartMedia Market President. "We look forward to an impactful partnership with Sporting JAX."

"We are thrilled to add Sporting Jax to the iHeart Jacksonville family and are excited for their weekly soccer show on 930AM Fox Sports Radio Jacksonville. It's a win for the fans, for the sport and the city," said Rick Everett, SVPP for iHeartMedia in Jacksonville and Central Florida.

This announcement is the latest in a series of exciting developments by Sporting JAX as it continues to build momentum ahead of the USL Super League inaugural season, which kicks off this August at UNF's Hodges Stadium.

Season tickets for the USL Super League inaugural season are on sale now at www.sportingjax.com/tickets or by calling (904) 863-KICK. For the latest Sporting JAX news and club updates, follow @Sporting_JAX across its social media channels.

