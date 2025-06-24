Sporting JAX Hosts Scottish Champions Hibernian FC Women and Wrexham AFC Women in Historic Preseason

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sporting Club Jacksonville has announced its complete USL preseason schedule ahead of its landmark debut in the Gainbridge Super League this August, featuring two historic international friendlies as part of the inaugural International Women's Soccer Series, presented by Visit Jacksonville.

In a milestone moment for the city, Sporting JAX will host its first home match on Saturday, August 2, welcoming the reigning Scottish Women's Premier League champions, Hibernian FC Women, to the University of North Florida's Hodges Stadium. One week later, on Sunday, August 10, the club will host Wrexham AFC Women, the rising Welsh club whose story captivated global audiences thanks to celebrity owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in the hit FX/Hulu documentary Welcome to Wrexham. Both matches will kick off at 7 p.m. EST.

These high-profile international matchups are part of the Sporting JAX 16-game season ticket package, along with 14 regular-season home games. Fans who have already secured season tickets will automatically receive entry to both preseason matchups. Single-game tickets for the two preseason matches against Hibernian and Wrexham and a combined preseason two-game "Euro Pack" priced lower than single-match tickets will be available starting at 11 a.m. on June 24 by visiting SportingJAX.com/europack or by calling (904) 863-KICK.

As part of preseason preparations, Sporting JAX will travel to face Lexington SC on Saturday, August 16, for the team's final tune-up in a closed-door match before the regular season opener. The club kicks off its inaugural Gainbridge Super League season on Saturday, August 23, against DC Power at 7:30 p.m. at Hodges Stadium. All regular and postseason matches will stream live on Peacock, and the club will announce local broadcast details in the coming weeks.

"This preseason series of matches is not just about preparing to compete; it's about honoring our roots and stepping onto the global stage," said Steve Livingstone, President and CEO of Sporting JAX. "Hosting Hibernian FC Women is especially meaningful as we pay tribute to the late Ron Gordon, a beloved friend, mentor and one of our founding investors. Ron's leadership revitalized Hibs and helped bring Sporting JAX to life. This match is dedicated to him and the Gordon family."

Livingstone continued, "We're also thrilled to welcome Wrexham AFC Women to the First Coast, a club whose story has captured hearts and headlines around the world. Their story has ignited incredible energy for the sport and introduced new fans to the women's game, especially here in the U.S. They're the perfect preseason opponent as we introduce Jacksonville's first professional women's sports team to the community and world."

Presented by Visit Jacksonville, the International Women's Soccer Series matches will showcase the city and region to a global audience, with extensive coverage in the UK and beyond as part of the lead-up to the matches and international broadcasts. Delegations from both UK clubs will attend the match, along with hundreds of traveling fans from Scotland and Wales. Additionally, both teams will spend a week on the First Coast for preseason training.

Hibernian FC Women, founded in 1875 in Edinburgh, is one of the oldest and most respected football clubs in Scotland. Their women's team enters the match as the reigning Scottish Women's Premier League champions. Also known as Hibs, the Edinburgh club will spend a week-long preseason training camp in Jacksonville before playing in the historic match. After their visit to the First Coast, Hibs will return to Scotland to begin their defense of their Scottish Women's Premier League title on August 17, prior to participating in the Women's Champions League starting August 27.

Wrexham AFC Women, part of the world-renowned Wrexham organization, has quickly ascended the ranks of Welsh football. The Red Dragons' success both on and off the pitch has been driven by the global attention from their Hollywood ownership and the acclaimed documentary that chronicled their journey. Wrexham Women currently compete in the Genero Adran Premier League, the top-tier women's league in Wales.

Sporting JAX Head Coach Stacey Balaam emphasized the value of a challenging preseason, saying, "Starting our preseason against a top European club like Hibernian is an exciting challenge and an important milestone for us. Following that with a matchup against a surging Wrexham side, and then facing Lexington SC, ensures we'll be battle-ready for the inaugural season. These matches will help define our identity and further sharpen our edge to be ready to represent Jacksonville and the entire First Coast in front of our supporters for the first time."

Sporting JAX opens preseason training camp on July 8 at Episcopal High School's Knights Campus. A media day for accredited press will be held on July 2 as the full squad reports to camp, with full details to follow. Ahead of the public preseason friendlies, the team will also play two closed-door away matches against Orlando Pride on July 22 and the University of Florida on July 29.

Season tickets start at just $10 per match and include access to all preseason and regular-season home games Fans can also receive a complimentary Sporting JAX inaugural season scarf (while supplies last) with purchase. Visit www.sportingjax.com/tickets or call (904) 863-KICK to be part of this historic season from the beginning. For group ticket packages, visit www.sportingjax.com/group-tickets-fan-experiences. For the latest Sporting JAX news, matchday updates and behind-the-scenes access, follow @Sporting_JAX across all social media platforms.







