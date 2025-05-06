Sporting JAX Announces Groundbreaking Gainbridge Super League Inaugural Season Schedule

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sporting Club Jacksonville, the United Soccer League's expansion franchise, has announced the highly anticipated inaugural season schedule for its first-ever women's professional sports team. The team will take the field for its home opener against DC Power FC on Saturday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m. at the University of North Florida's Hodges Stadium, and all regular- and post-season soccer matches will stream live on Peacock. The club will announce its preseason home schedule and local broadcast schedule in the coming weeks.

The 2025-26 season marks a historic milestone, not just for the club but also for the city and region, as it introduces professional women's team sports to the First Coast for the first time. Sporting JAX will play a 28-match regular season from August 2025 through May 2026, divided into a Fall and Spring schedule with a mid-season Winter break, while competing in the nine-team USL Super League.

"This is a defining moment for Sporting JAX and the entire First Coast," said Sporting JAX Head Coach Stacey Balaam. "This isn't just the launch of a soccer club, it's the arrival of the region's first professional women's sports franchise. Jacksonville has waited a long time for a professional soccer club to call its own, and we're proud to help lead the way in elevating women's sports in North Florida at the highest level. We're committed to creating a high-energy, fan-first experience that inspires fans and the next generation of athletes. With tickets on sale now, we invite fans to help us pack out Hodges Stadium to support not only our Sporting JAX women, but women's sports in our region."

2025-2026 Inaugural Season Schedule

All times local.

Date Opponent Location Time

Saturday, Aug. 23 DC Power FC Home 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 30 Tampa Bay Sun FC Away 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 6 Dallas Trinity FC Home 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13 Carolina Ascent FC Home 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 28 Carolina Ascent FC Away 2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4 Brooklyn FC Away 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 14 DC Power FC Away 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 18 Tampa Bay Sun FC Home 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 31 Lexington FC Away 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 8 Dallas Trinity FC Away 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 22 Fort Lauderdale United FC Home 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 6 Tampa Bay Sun FC Away 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 13 Fort Lauderdale United FC Home 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 20 Tampa Bay Sun FC Home 7:30 p.m.

(Winter Break)

Saturday, Jan. 31 Carolina Ascent FC Home 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 7 DC Power FC Home 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 11 Spokane Zephyr FC Home 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 21 Lexington FC Away 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 14 Fort Lauderdale United FC Away 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 22 Dallas Trinity FC Away 4 p.m.

Saturday, March 28 Spokane Zephyr FC Home 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 4 Brooklyn FC Home 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 11 Fort Lauderdale United FC Away 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 19 Spokane Zephyr FC Away 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 25 Lexington FC Home 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 3 Brooklyn FC Home 5 p.m.

Wednesday, May 6 DC Power FC Away 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 16 Carolina Ascent FC Away 7 p.m.

Match Highlights

Aug. 23: Inaugural match vs. DC Power FC at home

Aug. 30: First road trip to face Florida rival Tampa Bay Sun FC

Sept. 6 & 13: Back-to-back home games against Dallas Trinity FC and Carolina Ascent FC

Oct. 18: Tampa Bay Sun FC travels to Jacksonville

Nov. 22: In-state rivalry continues, hosting Fort Lauderdale United FC

Dec. 13 & 20: Holiday homestand vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC and Tampa Bay Sun FC

Jan. 31, Feb. 7 & Feb. 11: Spring season kicks off with three home games against Carolina Ascent FC, DC Power FC and Spokane Zephyr FC

March 28: Return visit of Spokane Zephyr FC

April 25 & May 3: Potential playoff-deciding home games vs. Lexington FC and Brooklyn FC

May 16: Final regular season game on the road at Carolina Ascent FC

Season ticket packages and group ticket deposits are now on sale, starting at just $10 per match. Group ticket deposits are also now accepted. Fans can also receive a complimentary inaugural season scarf (while supplies last). Visit www.sportingjax.com/tickets or call (904) 863-KICK to be part of this historic season from the beginning.

For the latest Sporting JAX news, matchday updates and behind-the-scenes access, follow @Sporting_JAX across all social media platforms.

