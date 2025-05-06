Dallas Trinity FC Announces 2025/26 Season Schedule

May 6, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

DALLAS - Dallas Trinity FC (DTFC) today announced its 2025/26 schedule in the Gainbridge Super League, which kicks off on Saturday, Aug. 23 vs. Spokane Zephyr FC at Cotton Bowl Stadium. The regular season will run through May 16, 2026, followed by a four-team playoff, with The Final taking place on the weekend of May 30.

The club will compete in 28 matches, which is divided into a Fall and Spring Schedule, separated by a mid-season Winter Break.

After back-to-back home matches to start the season, Dallas will embark on a five-match road trip, highlighted by a visit to Hodges Stadium to face the newest club in the league, Sporting JAX, on Saturday, Sept. 6. They'll wrap up the Fall Schedule with a three-match homestand which concludes vs. Lexington SC on Saturday, Dec. 20.

Dallas will kick off the Spring Schedule with a home bout vs. Brooklyn FC on Saturday, Jan. 31, followed by a subsequent four-match road trip and four-match homestand. DTFC will conclude the Spring Schedule and 2025/26 regular season on Saturday, May 16 vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC.

DTFC will host all eight teams across 14 home matches during the 2025/26 season. The club will have 12 home weekend dates, including nine on Saturdays and three on Sundays. Additionally, DTFC will play two weekday home matches - one Tuesday and one Wednesday.

All Dallas Trinity FC home matches for the 2025/26 regular season, including both season tickets and single match tickets, will go on sale to the general public at a later date. Fans will be able to stream every match of the season live on Peacock.

Dallas Trinity FC (11-7-7, 40 points) currently sits in second place in the USL Super League standings, as the team continues its race for playoffs. DTFC will take on DC Power FC (4-12-7, 19 points) on Thursday, May 8 at 6:00 p.m. CT from Audi Field.

DALLAS TRINITY FC SCHEDULE NOTES

Home matches by day:

Tuesday: 1

Wednesday: 1

Saturday: 9

Sunday: 3

Road matches by day:

Friday: 3

Saturday: 10

Sunday: 1

Home matches by month:

August: 2

November: 2

December: 3

January: 1

March: 3

April: 2

May: 1

Road matches by month:

September: 4

October: 1

November: 1

February: 3

March: 1

April: 2

May: 2

