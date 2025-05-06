Brooklyn Football Club Announces 2025/26 USL Super League Schedule

May 6, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club women's (Brooklyn FC) today announced the full 2025/26 schedule for its Gainbridge Super League campaign. The season will run from August 2025 through May 2026 and feature 14 home matches at Maimonides Park in Coney Island. Fans can secure their seats by visiting brooklynfootballclub.com or through SeatGeek.

The 2025/26 regular season will once again follow a fall-to-spring calendar, aligning with the global soccer schedule. Brooklyn FC is set to kickoff its fall campaign at home, hosting Tampa Bay Sun FC on Saturday, August 23. Throughout the season, Brooklyn FC fans can look forward to marquee matchups at Maimonides Park, including visits from Spokane Zephyr FC, Ft. Lauderdale United FC, and the new Gainbridge Super League club, Sporting Jacksonville.

Fall 2025 Home Matches

Saturday, August 23, 2025 vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC | 7:00 PM ET | Maimonides Park

Wednesday, September 3, 2025 vs. Spokane Zephyr FC | 7:00 PM ET | Maimonides Park

Sunday, September 28, 2025 vs. Ft Lauderdale United FC | 3:00 PM ET | Maimonides Park

Saturday, October 4, 2025 vs. Sporting Jacksonville | 6:00 PM ET | Maimonides Park

Saturday, October 11, 2025 vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC | 6:00 PM ET | Maimonides Park

Saturday, October 18, 2025 vs. Carolina Ascent FC | 6:00 PM ET | Maimonides Park

Saturday, November 8, 2025 vs. DC Power FC | 3:00 PM ET | Maimonides Park

Saturday, November 15, 2025 vs. Lexington SC | 3:00 PM ET | Maimonides Park

Saturday, November 22, 2025 vs. Spokane Zephyr FC | 3:00 PM ET | Maimonides Park

Spring 2026 Home Matches

Sunday, March 22, 2026 vs. Carolina Ascent FC | 3:00 PM ET | Maimonides Park

Saturday, March 28, 2026 vs. Lexington SC | 3:00 PM ET | Maimonides Park

Saturday, April 11, 2026 vs. Dallas Trinity FC | 4:00 PM ET | Maimonides Park

Saturday, April 18, 2026 vs. DC Power FC | 4:00 PM ET | Maimonides Park

Saturday, April 25, 2026 vs. Dallas Trinity FC | 4:00 PM ET | Maimonides Park

At the conclusion of the regular season, the top four teams in the league table standings will qualify for the 2025/26 USL Super League Playoffs. The postseason will follow a single-elimination, fixed-bracket format featuring two semifinals and a final to crown the second-ever USL Super League Champion.

Ticket Information

Season ticket renewals for current Brooklyn FC ticket holders will open on May 15, 2025. Full season ticket plans for the 2025/26 campaign will go on sale to the general public beginning May 22, 2025. Fans can secure their seats for all 14 home matches at Maimonides Park by visiting brooklynfootballclub.com or through SeatGeek.

Brooklyn FC's next home match is Saturday, May 10, when they host Spokane Zephyr SC at Maimonides Park. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. ET, and Youth Sports Night and a special scarf giveaway are planned. The club will then close out the spring season on Saturday, May 24, against Carolina Ascent FC, celebrating Military and First Responders Night. Tickets for the remaining spring matches are available online. Both matches will air locally on SNY and nationally on Peacock.

For more information, visit www.brooklynfootballclub.com and follow Brooklyn FC on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from May 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.