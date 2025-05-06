Lexington Sporting ClubReveals 2025/26 USL Super League Regular Season Schedule
May 6, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Lexington Sporting Club News Release
Lexington, KY - Lexington Sporting Club, in conjunction with the United Soccer League (USL), has unveiled the USL Super League 2025/26 schedule for its first season as the Gainbridge Super League.
The 28-game season schedule kicks off August 23rd away against Fort Lauderdale United FC and concludes with a home matchup against Tampa Bay Sun FC. The regular season will run through May 16, followed by a four-team playoff culminating in The Final the weekend of May 30.
2025/26 USL Super League Schedule
August 23, 2025: Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Lexington SC- 7:30pm EST
September 7, 2025: Lexington SC vs. Brooklyn FC- 2:00pm EST
September 12, 2025: DC Power FC vs. Lexington SC- 7:00pm EST
September 20, 2025: Lexington SC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC- 5:00pm EST
September 26, 2025: Dallas Trinity FC vs. Lexington SC- 6:00pm EST
October 4, 2025: Spokane Zephyr FC vs. Lexington SC- 9:00pm EST
October 10, 2025: Lexington SC vs. Carolina Ascent FC- 6:00pm EST
October 19, 2025: Lexington SC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC- 2:00pm EST
October 31, 2025: Lexington SC vs. Sporting Club Jacksonville- 6:00pm EST
November 15, 2025: Brooklyn FC vs. Lexington SC- 3:00pm EST
November 22, 2025: Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Lexington SC- 7:30pm EST
December 6, 2025: Lexington SC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC- 2:00pm EST
December 13, 2025: Lexington SC vs. DC Power FC- 2:00pm EST
December 20, 2025: Dallas Trinity FC vs. Lexington SC- 3:30pm EST
January 31, 2026: Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Lexington SC- 7:30pm EST
February 7, 2026: Carolina Ascent FC vs. Lexington SC- 2:00pm EST
February 14, 2026: Lexington SC vs. Dallas Trinity FC- 2:00pm EST
February 21, 2026: Lexington SC vs. Sporting Club Jacksonville- 2:00pm EST
March 18, 2026: Dallas Trinity FC vs. Lexington SC- 8:30pm EST
March 21, 2026: Lexington SC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC- 5:00pm EST
March 28, 2026: Brooklyn FC vs. Lexington SC- 3:00pm EST
April 1, 2026: DC Power FC vs. Lexington SC- 7:00pm EST
April 11, 2026: Carolina Ascent FC vs. Lexington SC- 7:00pm EST
April 18, 2026: Lexington SC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC- 5:00pm EST
April 25, 2026: Sporting Club Jacksonville vs. Lexington SC- 7:30pm EST
May 2, 2026: Spokane Zephyr FC vs. Lexington SC- 9:00pm EST
May 10, 2026: Lexington SC vs. Brooklyn FC- 2:00pm EST
May 16, 2026: Lexington SC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC- 5:00pm EST
Fans will be able to stream every moment of the 2025/26 season live on Peacock, including all 126 regular season games and three postseason matchups.
If you are interested in Lexington SC ticketing opportunities, please call (859) 201-3932.
For more information about Lexington Sporting Club and its upcoming initiatives, please visit www.lexsporting.com.
