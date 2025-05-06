DC Power Football Club and Gainbridge Super League Announce 2025/26 Regular Season Schedule
May 6, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)
DC Power FC News Release
Washington, D.C. - The Gainbridge Super League and DC Power Football Club have announced the 2025/26 regular season schedule. Power FC opens the season on the road on Saturday, Aug. 23 against expansion side Sporting Jax with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Power FC's home opener is set for Saturday, Aug. 30 against Spokane Zephyr FC. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. ET.
Fans interested in purchasing DC Power Football Club single-match tickets for the upcoming season can fill out the form HERE for further information. Match dates are subject to change.
"DC Power Football Club looks forward to another groundbreaking season in the Gainbridge Super League," Club President Jordan Stuart said. "We open the regular season on the road against Sporting Jax in their first-ever match and will continue to bring elite-level soccer to the district for our home schedule beginning Saturday, Aug. 30 versus Spokane Zephyr FC. Our club is ready to feed off the energy of the fans while we open a new chapter of continued growth within the DC community."
The Super League announced its historic partnership with Gainbridge ahead of the 2025/26 season, becoming the first professional soccer league in the United States to include sponsorship in its name. The Gainbridge Super League launches the 2025/26 regular season on Saturday, Aug. 23 and concludes on Saturday, May 16. 126 total matches will be played throughout the league's second season. With the addition of Sporting Jax, all nine clubs will play 28 matches split between the Fall and Spring slates, including 14 at home and 14 on the road.
The Fall season runs from August through December with a winter break before resuming Spring play spanning from February through May. The mid-winter hiatus ensures players will be rested and recharged for optimal performance through the remainder of the season. Gainbridge Super League fixtures will be broadcast live on Peacock TV.
Following the regular season, the top four teams in the standings will advance to the postseason. Playoffs will be held in single-elimination fashion including two semifinal rounds and a final scheduled for the weekend of May 30, 2026.
Power FC continues its inaugural Spring season on Thursday, May 8 against Dallas Trinity FC at Audi Field with kickoff set for 7 p.m. ET. Tickets are available for purchase.
DC Power Football Club 2025/26 Regular Season Schedule:
Fall Schedule
Saturday, August 23
Opponent: Sporting Jax
Venue: Hodges Stadium
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, August 30
Opponent: Spokane Zephyr FC
Venue: TBA
Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET
Friday, September 12
Opponent: Lexington SC
Venue: TBA
Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET
Thursday, September 18
Opponent: Brooklyn FC
Venue: TBA
Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET
Saturday, October 4
Opponent: Carolina Ascent FC
Venue: American Legion Memorial Stadium
Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET
Monday, October 13
Opponent: Sporting Jax
Venue: TBA
Kickoff: 2 p.m. ET
Sunday, October 19
Opponent: Spokane Zephyr FC
Venue: TBA
Kickoff: 2 p.m. ET
Sunday, November 2
Opponent: Dallas Trinity FC
Venue: Cotton Bowl Stadium
Kickoff: 5 p.m. ET
Saturday, November 8
Opponent: Brooklyn FC
Venue: Maimonides Park
Kickoff: 3 p.m. ET
Wednesday, November 12
Opponent: Fort Lauderdale United FC
Venue: TBA
Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET
Friday, November 21
Opponent: Carolina Ascent FC
Venue: TBA
Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET
Saturday, December 6
Opponent: Dallas Trinity FC
Venue: Cotton Bowl Stadium
Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, December 13
Opponent: Lexington SC
Venue: Lexington SC Stadium
Kickoff: 2 p.m. ET
Saturday, December 20
Opponent: Carolina Ascent FC
Venue: American Legion Memorial Stadium
Kickoff: 2 p.m. ET
Spring Schedule
Saturday, February 7
Opponent: Sporting Jacksonville
Venue: Hodges Stadium
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, February 14
Opponent: Tampa Bay Sun FC
Venue: Riverfront Stadium
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET
Friday, March 13
Opponent: Dallas Trinity FC
Venue: TBA
Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET
Tuesday, March 17
Opponent: Carolina Ascent FC
Venue: TBA
Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET
Saturday, March 21
Opponent: Spokane Zephyr FC
Venue: ONE Spokane Stadium
Kickoff: 5 p.m. ET
Thursday, March 26
Opponent: Tampa Bay Sun FC
Venue: TBA
Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET
Wednesday April 1
Opponent: Lexington SC
Venue: TBA
Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET
Saturday, April 4
Opponent: Fort Lauderdale United FC
Venue: Beyond Bancard Field
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, April 11
Opponent: Tampa Bay Sun FC
Venue: Riverfront Stadium
Kickoff: 7:30 pm. ET
Saturday, April 18
Opponent: Brooklyn FC
Venue: Maimonides Park
Kickoff: 6 p.m. ET
Wednesday, April 22
Opponent: Fort Lauderdale United FC
Venue: TBA
Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET
Friday, May 1
Opponent: Dallas Trinity FC
Venue: TBA
Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET
Wednesday, May 6
Opponent: Sporting Jacksonville
Venue: TBA
Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET
Saturday, May 9
Opponent: Spokane Zephyr FC
Venue: ONE Spokane Stadium
Kickoff: 9 p.m. ET
