DC Power Football Club and Gainbridge Super League Announce 2025/26 Regular Season Schedule

May 6, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

DC Power FC News Release







Washington, D.C. - The Gainbridge Super League and DC Power Football Club have announced the 2025/26 regular season schedule. Power FC opens the season on the road on Saturday, Aug. 23 against expansion side Sporting Jax with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Power FC's home opener is set for Saturday, Aug. 30 against Spokane Zephyr FC. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. ET.

Fans interested in purchasing DC Power Football Club single-match tickets for the upcoming season can fill out the form HERE for further information. Match dates are subject to change.

"DC Power Football Club looks forward to another groundbreaking season in the Gainbridge Super League," Club President Jordan Stuart said. "We open the regular season on the road against Sporting Jax in their first-ever match and will continue to bring elite-level soccer to the district for our home schedule beginning Saturday, Aug. 30 versus Spokane Zephyr FC. Our club is ready to feed off the energy of the fans while we open a new chapter of continued growth within the DC community."

The Super League announced its historic partnership with Gainbridge ahead of the 2025/26 season, becoming the first professional soccer league in the United States to include sponsorship in its name. The Gainbridge Super League launches the 2025/26 regular season on Saturday, Aug. 23 and concludes on Saturday, May 16. 126 total matches will be played throughout the league's second season. With the addition of Sporting Jax, all nine clubs will play 28 matches split between the Fall and Spring slates, including 14 at home and 14 on the road.

The Fall season runs from August through December with a winter break before resuming Spring play spanning from February through May. The mid-winter hiatus ensures players will be rested and recharged for optimal performance through the remainder of the season. Gainbridge Super League fixtures will be broadcast live on Peacock TV.

Following the regular season, the top four teams in the standings will advance to the postseason. Playoffs will be held in single-elimination fashion including two semifinal rounds and a final scheduled for the weekend of May 30, 2026.

Power FC continues its inaugural Spring season on Thursday, May 8 against Dallas Trinity FC at Audi Field with kickoff set for 7 p.m. ET. Tickets are available for purchase.

DC Power Football Club 2025/26 Regular Season Schedule:

Fall Schedule

Saturday, August 23

Opponent: Sporting Jax

Venue: Hodges Stadium

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, August 30

Opponent: Spokane Zephyr FC

Venue: TBA

Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET

Friday, September 12

Opponent: Lexington SC

Venue: TBA

Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, September 18

Opponent: Brooklyn FC

Venue: TBA

Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 4

Opponent: Carolina Ascent FC

Venue: American Legion Memorial Stadium

Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET

Monday, October 13

Opponent: Sporting Jax

Venue: TBA

Kickoff: 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 19

Opponent: Spokane Zephyr FC

Venue: TBA

Kickoff: 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 2

Opponent: Dallas Trinity FC

Venue: Cotton Bowl Stadium

Kickoff: 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 8

Opponent: Brooklyn FC

Venue: Maimonides Park

Kickoff: 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 12

Opponent: Fort Lauderdale United FC

Venue: TBA

Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 21

Opponent: Carolina Ascent FC

Venue: TBA

Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 6

Opponent: Dallas Trinity FC

Venue: Cotton Bowl Stadium

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 13

Opponent: Lexington SC

Venue: Lexington SC Stadium

Kickoff: 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 20

Opponent: Carolina Ascent FC

Venue: American Legion Memorial Stadium

Kickoff: 2 p.m. ET

Spring Schedule

Saturday, February 7

Opponent: Sporting Jacksonville

Venue: Hodges Stadium

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 14

Opponent: Tampa Bay Sun FC

Venue: Riverfront Stadium

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, March 13

Opponent: Dallas Trinity FC

Venue: TBA

Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 17

Opponent: Carolina Ascent FC

Venue: TBA

Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 21

Opponent: Spokane Zephyr FC

Venue: ONE Spokane Stadium

Kickoff: 5 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 26

Opponent: Tampa Bay Sun FC

Venue: TBA

Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday April 1

Opponent: Lexington SC

Venue: TBA

Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 4

Opponent: Fort Lauderdale United FC

Venue: Beyond Bancard Field

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 11

Opponent: Tampa Bay Sun FC

Venue: Riverfront Stadium

Kickoff: 7:30 pm. ET

Saturday, April 18

Opponent: Brooklyn FC

Venue: Maimonides Park

Kickoff: 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday, April 22

Opponent: Fort Lauderdale United FC

Venue: TBA

Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET

Friday, May 1

Opponent: Dallas Trinity FC

Venue: TBA

Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, May 6

Opponent: Sporting Jacksonville

Venue: TBA

Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 9

Opponent: Spokane Zephyr FC

Venue: ONE Spokane Stadium

Kickoff: 9 p.m. ET

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from May 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.