Four Dallas Trinity FC Players Named to All-League Teams for 2024/25 Season

June 10, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

DALLAS - Dallas Trinity FC continued their inaugural season success as forward Allie Thornton and midfielder Amber Brooks were named to the 2024/25 All-League First Team, the league announced today. Additionally, midfielder Chioma Ubogagu and defender Hannah Davison were named to the All-League Second Team. Dallas' four selections are tied for the most in the USL Super League.

Allie Thornton won the 2024/25 USL Super League Golden Boot award as the league's top goalscorer, tallying 13 goals across 27 matches played (26 starts). The Arlington native and SMU alum was responsible for the first hat trick in league history on Sept. 13 vs. Lexington and recorded a brace on March 9 vs. Brooklyn. She recorded three assists on the season and was named to the USL Super League Team of the Month five times.

Amber Brooks is one of four players in the league to play in every minute of all 28 matches over the course of the regular season (2,520 minutes). The New Hope, Pennsylvania native and UNC alum notched three goals and a pair of assists on the season while leading the team in duels won with 177. She was named to the USL Super League Team of the Month three times.

Chioma Ubogagu finished the regular season tied for the second-most assists in the league with six. The Coppell native and Stanford alum totaled five goals (second-most on the team) across 25 matches played (22 starts), including the first brace in league history vs. Lexington on Sept. 13. She was named to the USL Super League Team of the Month three times.

Hannah Davison scored the first goal in club history at Tampa Bay on Aug. 18 and ended the regular season campaign with two on the year. The Geneva, Illinois native and Northwestern alum led the team in clearances with 106 across 25 matches played (23 starts), to go along with one assist. She was named to the USL Super League Team of the Month twice.

The full All-League Teams for the 2024/25 USL Super League season can be seen below.

All-League First Team:

GK: Hope Hisey (SPK)

F: Mia Corbin (CAR)

F: Tash Flint (TB)

F: Allie Thornton (DAL)

M: Sydny Nasello (TB)

M: Addie McCain (FTL)

M: Emina Ekiã (SPK)

M: Amber Brooks (DAL)

D: Jill Aguilera (CAR)

D: Susanna Fitch (DC)

D: Sydney Studer (CAR)

All-League Second Team:

GK: Samantha Leshnak Murphy (CAR)

F: Cecilie Fløe (TB)

F: Mackenzie George (BKN)

F: Jasmine Hamid (FTL)

M: Chioma Ubobagu (DAL)

M: Shea Moyer (LEX)

M: Sam Kroeger (BKN)

D: Laveni Vaka (FTL)

D: Sarah Clark (SPK)

D: Hannah Davison (DAL)

D: Vivianne Bessette (TB)







