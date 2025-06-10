DC Power Football Club Defender Susanna Fitch Named to All-League First Team

June 10, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

DC Power FC News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club defender Susanna Fitch was selected to the USL Super League All-League First Team for her notable performance throughout the 2024/25 season.

Additional league honors include recognition as the Power FC player to watch ahead of the 2024/25 Spring Season and being named to the USL Super League's Team of the Month for April 2025.

Fitch notched the equalizing goal in Power FC's 3-2 home victory against Dallas Trinity FC on May 8, 2025, and delivered three assists in 28 appearances (28 started) with Power FC through a team-high 2,507 minutes. Defensively, Fitch led the club with 72 tackles (49 won) and 251 duels (139 won). Additionally, Fitch tallied 44 aerial duels (22 won), 62 clearances, nine blocks and 34 interceptions.

"Congratulations to Susanna on her well-deserved selection to the USL Super League All-League First Team for her impressive performance during the 2024/25 season," Steven Birnbaum. DC Power Football Club Sporting Director, said. "Susanna's model leadership and outstanding work ethic on and off the pitch are integral as we continue our development as an elite-level club."

The All-League First Team is as follows:

GK- Hope Hisey (SPK)

F- Mia Corbin (CAR)

F- Tash Flint (TB)

F- Allie Thornton (DAL)

M- Sydny Nasello (TB)

M- Addie McCain (FTL)

M- Emina Ekic (SPK)

M- Amber Brooks (DAL)

D- Jill Aguilera (CAR)

D- Susanna Fitch (DC)

D- Sydney Studer (CAR)







