Dallas Trinity FC Announces Roster Updates for 2025/26 Season

July 9, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







DALLAS - Dallas Trinity FC (DTFC) announced its offseason roster updates today as the club begins to prepare for its second season of play. All transactions are pending league and federation approval.

Free Agent Signings

On the free agent market, Dallas has signed goalkeeper Rylee Foster, defender Samar Guidry, midfielder Maya McCutcheon, and forward Kiley Dulaney to contracts with the club.

Foster, who hails from Kitchener, Ontario and played collegiately at West Virginia, spent the past season with Barclay Women's Championship side Durham WFC. She has represented Canada at the U-17 and U-20 levels, and was called up to the senior national team in 2021.

Local product Guidry (McKinney, Texas) played club soccer for FC Dallas and joins DTFC after a five-year collegiate career at Virginia, where she earned Freshman All-ACC Team (2020) and All-ACC Second Team (2021) honors.

Another DFW local, McCutcheon, spent last season with A-League Women side Wellington Phoenix FC, where she made 23 appearances. McCutcheon grew up in Murphy, Texas and played club soccer for FC Dallas. She split her time in college between Oklahoma and West Virginia, making the All-Big 12 Freshman Team in 2019 as a Sooner.

Dulaney, a native of Jacksonville, Arkansas, spent time with NWSL side Washington Spirit last season, making one appearance. She played collegiately at Arkansas, earning All-SEC Second Team honors in 2024.

Player Retention

DTFC has exercised club options for goalkeeper Sam Estrada, along with midfielders Gracie Brian and Chioma Ubogagu. Ubogagu made All-League Second Team in 2024/25.

Midfielder Camryn Lancaster and forwards Cyera Hintzen and Allie Thornton have agreed to contract extensions for the upcoming season. Thornton was the league's inaugural Golden Boot winner and made All-League First Team in 2024/25.

The following players remain under contract with Dallas and will be returning for the 2025/26 season: Defenders Amber Brooks (All-League First Team), Hannah Davison (All-League Second Team), and Shadia Nankya; midfielders Deb Abiodun, Jenny Danielsson, and Lexi Missimo; forwards Tamara Bolt and Lucy Shepherd.

Academy Players

Reigning Young Player of the Year Sealey Strawn is re-signing with the club as an academy player. Joining her as a member of Dallas' USL Academy program will be midfielder Caroline Swann (Solar Soccer Club), who hails from Dallas, Texas and is in the Class of 2027.

DTFC Roster (as of July 9, 2025)

Goalkeepers

Sam Estrada (El Paso, TX)

Rylee Foster (Kitchener, ON, Canada)

Defenders

Amber Brooks (New Hope, PA)

Hannah Davison (Geneva, IL)

Samar Guidry (McKinney, TX)

Shadia Nankya (Kasangati, Uganda)

Midfielders

Deb Abiodun (Ibadan, OY, Nigeria)

Gracie Brian (Frisco, TX)

Jenny Danielsson (Espoo, Finland)

Camryn Lancaster (Mansfield, TX)

Maya McCutcheon (Murphy, TX)

Lexi Missimo (Southlake, TX)

Caroline Swann (Dallas, TX)*

Chioma Ubogagu (Coppell, TX)

Forwards

Tamara Bolt (Salvador, BA, Brazil)

Kiley Dulaney (Jacksonville, AR)

Cyera Hintzen (Garland, TX)

Lucy Shepherd (Worcestershire, England)

Sealey Strawn (Prosper, TX)*

Allie Thornton (Arlington, TX)

*Asterisk denotes academy player.

The club's full roster will be released in the coming weeks.

The search for Dallas' next head coach and assistant coach remains ongoing, with General Manager Chris Petrucelli currently serving as the interim head coach.

Dallas Trinity FC kicks off its 2025/26 season in the newly-coined Gainbridge Super League on Saturday, Aug. 23 at home vs. Spokane Zephyr FC.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from July 9, 2025

Dallas Trinity FC Announces Roster Updates for 2025/26 Season - Dallas Trinity FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.