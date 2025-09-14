Dallas Trinity FC Falls to Fort Lauderdale United FC, 4-1

Published on September 13, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE - Dallas Trinity FC (3-1-0, nine points) came up short for the first time in its 2025/26 campaign, dropping a 4-1 decision at Fort Lauderdale United FC (2-0-2, eight points) on Saturday night. It was the club's second straight road match of five consecutive away from home.

Dallas allowed its first goal in roughly 265 minutes of game action in the 16th minute, giving Fort Lauderdale an early 1-0 advantage. An own goal in the 40th minute by DTFC put them down 2-0 heading into intermission.

Following a third goal by Fort Lauderdale in the 59th minute, Dallas would get on the board thanks to team captain Amber Wisner. Wisner found the back of the net for the first time this season with a header in the 73rd minute (assisted by Chioma Ubogagu's corner kick), making it 3-1. A fourth score by FTL in the 81st minute made the final 4-1.

NOTABLES

Despite the loss, Dallas Trinity FC sits in first place in the Gainbridge Super League standings.

DTFC now has a record of 1-1-0 on the road this season.

Dallas falls to 1-3-1 all-time against Fort Lauderdale; they meet again two more times this season (Feb. 7 and May 16).

Dallas mustered 13 total shots (four shots on target).

Defender Amber Wisner scored her first goal of the season; she had three goals in 2024/25.

Forward Chioma Ubogagu tallied her first assist of the season; she had a team-high six assists in 2024/25.

Academy midfielder Caroline Swann made her professional debut as a substitute (90+2').

17 players saw action for Dallas against Fort Lauderdale.

COMING UP

Next up, Dallas Trinity FC will return to the Sunshine State for its third fixture of a five-match road stretch. They'll face off against the defending champions in Tampa Bay Sun FC (0-2-1, one point) on Saturday, Sep. 20 from Riverfront Stadium at 6:30 p.m. CDT. All matches stream on Peacock.

QUOTES

Head Coach/General Manager Chris Petrucelli

On the match...

"I thought that Fort Lauderdale played very well and I give them a lot of credit. We were off and our level of play was not to the standard it needed to be. We have a lot to work on going into next week."

Defender Amber Wisner

On moving forward from the loss...

"We just need to learn from it and take accountability, watch film. Obviously we'll play this team again this season. We have to learn and grow from it, taking individual accountability. Luckily, we have another game in a week so we can move on quickly and apply what we learned from tonight next Saturday."

Midfielder Caroline Swann

On making her professional debut...

"I'm so grateful for this opportunity with Dallas Trinity. It's such a great privilege to play for them and I thank God for all the things he's done and provided for me. It's a dream come true to do it for my home city of Dallas, where I was born and raised."







Gainbridge Super League Stories from September 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.